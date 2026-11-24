MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GAZA CITY / ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Israel committed 6,405 violations over 410 days of the October 2025 ceasefire agreement, killing 1,690 Palestinians and injuring 6,120 others, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing Gaza's Government Media Office.

In a statement on Tuesday, the office said Israeli forces also detained 223 Palestinians during the same period.

It accused Israel of systematically undermining the ceasefire through continued field and humanitarian violations and of failing to implement the humanitarian protocol attached to the agreement.

“Israeli forces committed 6,405 violations since the ceasefire entered into force, including attacks, shootings and other field and humanitarian breaches,” the office said.

It added that 1,690 Palestinians were killed as a result of direct Israeli attacks, while 6,120 others were injured in bombardment, gunfire and other attacks.

According to the statement, 223 Palestinians were detained in violation of the ceasefire terms.

On the humanitarian protocol and movement through crossings, the office said Israel had allowed only 80,937 of the 246,000 trucks that were supposed to enter the Gaza Strip under the agreement.

“This represents a compliance rate of only 32 per cent, worsening the humanitarian crisis for more than 2.4 million people in Gaza,” it said.

The office also said 15,794 people had travelled in both directions through the Rafah border crossing, compared with 43,200 who were supposed to travel under the agreed arrangements, representing a compliance rate of 36 per cent.

It held Israel fully responsible for the consequences of the continued ceasefire violations, saying international silence was encouraging further Israeli attacks and restrictions, as well as its continued failure to meet its obligations.

It called on mediators, guarantors, the international community, the United Nations (UN) and international humanitarian and human rights organisations to act immediately to halt Israeli violations, ensure full implementation of the ceasefire, regularly open the crossings and allow agreed quantities of humanitarian aid and other essential supplies into Gaza.

Israel's war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000 others, most of them women and children, while destroying around 90 per cent of the enclave's infrastructure.

--NNN-ANADOLU