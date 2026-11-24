Senior Lecturer in English and Creative Writing, The Open University

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I teach English and creative writing at the Open University. I am an active researcher and leader in the academic field of death studies, with much of my work focusing on representations of dying, death and the dead in various forms and media.

I co-host The Death Studies Podcast, am managing editor of the academic journal Mortality, and I am an active member of the Association for the Study of Death and Society. I hold a PhD from the University of Winchester, BA and MA from Cardiff University. I am a senior fellow of the Higher Education Association and a fellow of the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufacture and Commerce.

–present Senior Lecturer in English and Creative Writing, The Open University

2020 University of Winchester, PhD in English

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