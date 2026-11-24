MENAFN - UkrinForm) Magyar announced his arrival in a post on social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

"We have crossed the Hungarian-Ukrainian border and arrived in Transcarpathia. God bless every Hungarian, both at home and around the world!” Magyar wrote.

Earlier, the Hungarian leader said he was scheduled to hold talks with the Ukrainian President and meet with the Hungarian community.

"Alongside humanitarian aid, I am bringing a message of solidarity and the support of the Hungarian people to our neighbour, which has been under attack for nearly five years," Magyar wrote.

He added that this was the first visit by a Hungarian prime minister to Zakarpattia since 2015.

He was accompanied on his visit to Ukraine by Foreign Minister Anita Orbán.

Magyar leaves on first visit to Ukraine as prime minister

As Ukrinform reported, Péter Magyar wants Ukraine's Hungarian minority to be granted greater rights before he agrees to the formal opening of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations.