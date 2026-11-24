MENAFN - UkrinForm) An Ukrinform correspondent reported this from the scene.

Zelensky and Magyar laid flowers at the memorial to fallen Ukrainian defenders on the Hill of Glory in Uzhhorod.

Hungarian Prime Minister arrives in Zakarpattia

As Ukrinform reported, on November 24, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar set off for Zakarpattia on his first visit to Ukraine since taking office. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and representatives of the Hungarian national minority.