Zelensky And Magyar Pay Tribute To Fallen Ukrainian Defenders In Uzhhorod
Zelensky and Magyar laid flowers at the memorial to fallen Ukrainian defenders on the Hill of Glory in Uzhhorod.Read also: Hungarian Prime Minister arrives in Zakarpattia
As Ukrinform reported, on November 24, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar set off for Zakarpattia on his first visit to Ukraine since taking office. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and representatives of the Hungarian national minority.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment