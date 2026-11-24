Saudi Financial District Tower Targeted In Attack
Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) - A tower in Saudi Arabia's financial center was targeted in an attack on Tuesday, according to the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.
Coalition spokesperson Turki Maliki reported the incident, calling it a "cowardly" attack in a statement to the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Maliki added that specialized authorities are currently inspecting the site.
//Petra// HA
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