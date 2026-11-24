MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Tuesday attended the opening session of the Jordan-Uzbekistan Business Forum, which is being held in Amman with more than 250 participants from both countries in attendance, according to the Royal Hashemite Court.

The forum aims to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries and explore opportunities for partnership, investment, and trade in sectors such as industry, mining, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, agriculture, and logistics, as well as opening up new markets for Jordanian products, and attracting Uzbek investment to the Kingdom.

During remarks at the opening session of the forum, His Majesty emphasised the depth of Jordanian-Uzbek relations and their steady growth, which reflects the shared commitment to elevating bilateral ties to new heights and enhancing economic cooperation. The King underscored the importance of continuing to work together to translate opportunities between the two countries into tangible projects.

His Majesty highlighted the importance of the preferential trade agreement between the two countries, which represents a strategic milestone for strengthening economic relations, expanding trade, and enhancing market access, thereby helping to open up new horizons for partnership between private sector organisations in both countries.

The King noted Jordan's competitive advantages, such as its strategic geographical location and its wide network of free trade agreements, underscoring the strength of the industrial base in both countries and calling for greater integration between them.

For his part, President Mirziyoyev spoke of the significance of the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed during the visit, noting that there remains significant untapped potential and opportunity to be explored, including the establishment of joint ventures in the garment sector within the Aqaba Special Economic Zone.

The president further highlighted opportunities for cooperation in mining and uranium, the pharmaceutical industry with a focus on enhancing the use of technology as well as joint efforts in chemical, fertiliser, agricultural, and tourism sectors.

Following the opening session, His Majesty and President Mirziyoyev toured the joint industrial exhibition, at which 60 industrial companies from both countries are participating with the aim of exploring new export markets and forging commercial, industrial, and investment partnerships.

The forum's opening session was attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy and the Escort of Honour for the Uzbek president, as well as a number of senior officials from both countries.

//Petra// HA