MENAFN - GetNews)"New Charitable Giving Rules"A new 0.5% AGI floor for itemizers and a deduction for non-itemizers take effect in 2026. Jeff Badu, CPA, explains how bunching gifts and donor-advised funds may help.

DALLAS, TX - November 24, 2026 - Charitable giving is treated differently on 2026 tax returns, and Jeff Badu, CPA, founder of Badu Tax Services, LLC, is urging donors to review their year-end gifts before December 31 to avoid losing part of their deduction.

“Many of our clients give generously every year and assume the deduction works the same way it always has,” said Badu.“Beginning in 2026, it doesn't, and a little planning can make a real difference.”

Badu outlined the key changes under current law:



A new floor for itemizers. Starting in 2026, only charitable gifts above 0.5% of adjusted gross income (AGI) are deductible for taxpayers who itemize. For example, with an AGI of $200,000, the first $1,000 of giving would not be deductible. A new deduction for non-itemizers. Taxpayers who take the standard deduction may deduct up to $1,000 (2,000 for married couples filing jointly) in cash gifts to qualifying public charities. Gifts to donor-advised funds and private foundations do not qualify.

Because of the floor, spreading gifts evenly each year may now be less efficient. Badu said donors who itemize may consider bunching, which means combining several years of giving into a single tax year. Funding a donor-advised fund before December 31 can secure the deduction for 2026 while allowing grants to charities to be made over time.

He recommended donors take these steps before year-end:

Estimate whether itemizing or taking the standard deduction will produce the larger benefit.Consider bunching two or three years of gifts into 2026 if itemizing.Confirm that the receiving organization is a qualified charity and keep written acknowledgments for larger gifts.Review gifts of appreciated stock, which may offer additional tax advantages compared with cash.Complete gifts and transfers by December 31 so they count for 2026.

“Giving should be driven by what matters to you,” Badu added.“Good planning just helps more of that generosity work for you at tax time.”

For more information about tax planning, visit.

About Badu Tax Services, LLC

Badu Tax Services, LLC is a Dallas-based CPA firm offering tax preparation, tax planning, and tax representation services to individuals and businesses in all 50 states. Founded by Jeff Badu, CPA, the firm helps clients reduce their tax liability and plan ahead through proactive, year-round tax planning.

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Disclaimer: This release is for general informational purposes and is not individualized tax advice. Individual circumstances vary, so taxpayers should consult a qualified tax professional before making decisions.