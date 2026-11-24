MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 24, 2026 4:17 am - iCallify highlights AI-powered call summarization and transcription capabilities designed to help contact centers review customer interactions and manage communication records more efficiently.

November 24, 2026 – iCallify, a multi-tenant contact center and IP PBX software platform developed by Inextrix Technologies, highlights its AI-powered call summarization capabilities designed to help contact center teams review customer interactions and simplify post-call information management.

As contact centers handle increasing volumes of customer conversations, maintaining clear records of interactions becomes important for monitoring communication activities and reviewing customer requirements. Reviewing lengthy conversations can require additional time and effort from agents and supervisors. AI-powered call summarization provides a way to make important conversation information easier to review and manage.

iCallify includes call transcription and summarization among its AI-powered capabilities. These features support contact center teams in accessing written information from customer conversations and reviewing interaction details. By combining transcription and summarization capabilities, the platform supports a more structured approach to managing information generated through customer calls.

The availability of these capabilities reflects iCallify's focus on incorporating AI-driven functionality into contact center operations. Call transcription converts spoken conversations into text, while summarization helps present conversation information in a more concise format. Together, these capabilities can assist teams in reviewing customer interactions without relying exclusively on listening to complete recorded conversations.

For contact center managers and supervisors, access to conversation information can support interaction reviews and help maintain visibility into customer communication activities. Agents can also benefit from more accessible interaction information when reviewing previous conversations and understanding customer requirements.

iCallify provides a range of contact center capabilities alongside its AI-powered features, including automatic call distribution (ACD), IVR, predictive dialing, call recording, call monitoring, reporting and analytics, and CRM integrations. The platform also supports omnichannel communication across voice, SMS, MMS, WhatsApp, email, and web chat, enabling communication providers to manage different customer interaction channels through a centralized environment.

By incorporating call transcription and summarization into its broader contact center platform, iCallify aims to support businesses and communication providers in organizing customer interaction information and improving the accessibility of conversation records.

As AI adoption continues to influence contact center technology, iCallify remains focused on providing communication software with capabilities that support customer interaction management, operational visibility, and streamlined contact center workflows.

Businesses and communication providers interested in exploring iCallify's contact center capabilities can visit the official website for further information.

About iCallify

iCallify is a multi-tenant contact center and IP PBX software platform developed by Inextrix Technologies. Designed for VoIP providers, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs), and telecom operators, the platform offers contact center capabilities, omnichannel communication, AI-powered features, call management, reporting, and integration options. Learn More:



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