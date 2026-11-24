MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 24, 2026 4:22 am - Sagar Sagar Steel Corporation is one of the leading Round Bars Manufacturers in Mumbai, India. We are an ISO 9001:2008 certified company with existence in the Metal Market since 2003.

Sagar Steel Corporation serves the steel industry by supplying quality steel products for diverse industrial and commercial requirements. With a focus on material quality, dimensional accuracy and dependable supply, the company caters to customers seeking reliable metal solutions. Round bars are among the important steel products used in engineering, construction, manufacturing, automotive and heavy industrial applications.

Round bars are solid cylindrical metal products manufactured in different materials, grades, diameters and lengths. Their strength, machinability and versatility make them suitable for applications involving machining, fabrication and structural components. Selecting the right grade and dimensions is essential to achieving the required mechanical performance and service life.

Understanding Round Bars and Their Industrial Importance

Round bars are long, solid metal products with a circular cross-section. They are manufactured using processes such as hot rolling, cold drawing and forging, depending on the required dimensions, surface finish and mechanical properties.

A Round Bar Manufacturer in India caters to industries that require different material grades for specialised engineering applications. These products are available in stainless steel, duplex steel, nickel alloys, copper alloys and other materials to meet varying industrial requirements.

Round bars are commonly processed into shafts, fasteners, machine components, valves, fittings and other precision-engineered products. Their material composition and mechanical properties determine their suitability for different working environments.

Types of Round Bars and Their Material Grades

Different Types of Round Bars are selected according to their chemical composition, strength, corrosion resistance and temperature requirements. Understanding these material variations helps buyers identify the appropriate product for their applications.

Stainless Steel Round Bars

Stainless Steel Round Bars are widely used because of their corrosion resistance, strength and fabrication properties. They are suitable for industries such as chemical processing, food processing, construction and engineering.

Stainless Steel 310/310S Round Bars are particularly useful in applications involving elevated temperatures. These grades offer good oxidation resistance and are commonly used in furnaces, heat treatment equipment and industrial heating systems.

Duplex Steel Round Bars

Duplex Round Bars combine properties of austenitic and ferritic stainless steels. They offer high strength and good resistance to corrosion and stress corrosion cracking. These characteristics make them suitable for offshore equipment, chemical processing facilities, marine environments and oil and gas applications.

Monel Round Bars

Monel 400/K500 Round Bars are nickel-copper alloy products known for their corrosion resistance and mechanical properties. Monel 400 is commonly used in marine and chemical processing environments, while Monel K500 offers higher strength and hardness through precipitation hardening.

Nitronic Round Bars

Nitronic 50/60 Round Bars are used in applications requiring a combination of strength, corrosion resistance and wear performance. Nitronic 50 is valued for its strength and corrosion resistance, while Nitronic 60 offers excellent resistance to galling and wear in suitable applications.

Molybdenum Round Bars

Molybdenum Round Bars are known for their high melting point, strength at elevated temperatures and thermal stability. They are used in specialised industrial applications, including furnace components, high-temperature equipment and electrical applications.

Beryllium Copper Round Bars

Beryllium Copper Round Bars offer a combination of strength, electrical conductivity and non-sparking characteristics. They are commonly used for electrical connectors, precision components, springs and specialised industrial tools.

Difference Between Various Round Bar Materials

Although round bars share a similar cylindrical shape, their material properties and industrial applications differ depending on the alloy composition and manufacturing process.

Comparison Factor

Stainless Steel Round Bars

Duplex Round Bars

Monel Round Bars

Material composition

Iron-based chromium alloy

Austenitic-ferritic stainless steel

Nickel-copper alloy

Corrosion resistance

Good to excellent, depending on grade

High in many chloride environments

Excellent in selected marine and chemical environments

Mechanical strength

Varies by grade

Generally high

Varies between 400 and K500

Temperature performance

Depends on grade

Depends on grade

Suitable for various demanding environments

Common applications

Machinery, construction and fabrication

Offshore, marine and chemical industries

Marine equipment and chemical processing

The selection of a suitable round bar should be based on operating temperature, mechanical loading, corrosion exposure and the requirements of the final component.

Round Bar Manufacturing Process and Specifications

The manufacturing process plays an important role in determining the quality, dimensions and mechanical properties of round bars. Depending on the application, manufacturers use different production methods.

Hot Rolling: Metal is heated and passed through rolling mills to achieve the required diameter and shape.

Cold Drawing: Bars are drawn through dies to improve dimensional accuracy and surface finish.

Forging: Metal is shaped under compressive force to achieve specific dimensions and mechanical characteristics.

Heat Treatment: Selected grades undergo controlled heating and cooling processes to achieve the required mechanical properties.

A dependable Round Bar Supplier in India should provide accurate product specifications, including material grade, diameter, length, surface finish and applicable manufacturing standards.

Round Bar Sizes, Dimensions and Weight Chart

Round bars are available in different diameters and lengths according to industrial requirements. Their weight is an important consideration when estimating material quantities, transportation costs and project requirements.

The Round Bar Weight Chart helps buyers calculate the approximate weight of round bars based on their diameter and length.

The approximate weight of a round bar can be calculated using the following formula:

Weight (kg) = (D2 × L × ρ) / 1,000,000

Where:

D = Diameter in millimetres

L = Length in millimetres

ρ = Material density in g/cm3

The actual weight varies according to the material grade and density. Buyers should verify the dimensions and material specifications before calculating the final order quantity.