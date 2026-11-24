MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 24, 2026 4:23 am - Zayda, an AI-native sales CRM from Stellen Infotech, offers a free CRM for small business teams with unlimited users, pipelines and records. The core plan needs no trial period, no record limit and no credit card.

Dubai, UAE - Zayda, an AI-native sales CRM built by Stellen Infotech, is giving growing companies a practical Free CRM for small business use. According to the company, the core Zayda plan is free forever and includes unlimited users, unlimited pipelines and unlimited records. The company states that the plan requires no trial period, no record limit and no credit card. Small teams can start managing leads, deals and customer conversations in one place without paying per seat. More details are available at for teams that want to explore the platform.

Many small businesses still track leads in spreadsheets, inboxes and chat threads, which makes follow-ups easy to miss. Zayda was designed to replace that scattered process with a single workspace. The company says its platform is organised around five areas: Leads, Pipelines, Activity, Team and Reporting. Together, these areas let a business capture a new enquiry, move it through custom stages and see what the team has done next. According to Zayda, the goal is to give small teams the structure of an enterprise CRM without the cost or the training burden.

At the center of the platform is what Zayda describes as AI lead response. When a new lead arrives, the system can reply by email and WhatsApp, and optional add-ons extend this to SMS and an AI follow-up call. The lead is then handed to a sales representative. Businesses can set the tone, script and hand-off rules so that replies sound like their own brand. The company says this approach helps small teams respond within seconds instead of hours, a window that often decides whether a prospect stays interested.

Zayda also gives managers the tools to keep sales work organised. Each team can run its own pipeline with drag-and-drop stages and forecasting. Every contact has an activity timeline that brings together emails, calls and notes, and smart reminders help representatives follow up on time. Roles and permissions control who can see which records. Reporting dashboards show key performance indicators and revenue tracking, so owners can review progress without building reports by hand. Standard reports and dashboards are included in the free core plan.

The platform connects with tools that small businesses already use. Zayda lists integrations with Slack, Gmail, Google Calendar, WhatsApp, Zoom, Google Meet, Stripe, Zapier and Google Sheets, and it offers open APIs for custom connections. Teams switching from another system can import data from Pipedrive, Bigin and other CRMs, or upload spreadsheets. The company says its team can help with migration at no charge. A mobile app is available on the App Store and Google Play, which lets field teams and freelancers update deals while they are away from a desk.

Zayda says that it earns revenue only from optional add-ons, not from its core CRM. Add-ons such as the AI Call Agent, SMS Auto-Response, Meeting Summaries, Advanced Automations, Custom Dashboards and Open API access can be switched on or off at any time from the dashboard, with no contracts. This model allows a business to begin with a free CRM for small business needs and add capabilities only when its sales process grows. Interested teams should review current add-on pricing on the Zayda pricing page.

Zayda is intended for small businesses, agencies, freelancers, sales managers and growing teams. The company also publishes CRM pages for industries such as real estate, recruitment, insurance, legal services, education and ecommerce. According to Zayda, its security approach includes encryption of data in transit and at rest, access controls for each account, and a policy of never selling customer data or using it for advertising. These statements come from the company and describe its own practices.

About Zayda: Zayda is a product of Stellen Infotech, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The platform combines lead management, pipelines, activity tracking, team permissions, reporting and AI-assisted lead response in one CRM. To learn more about this Free CRM for small business teams, visit. Media enquiries can be sent to [email protected].