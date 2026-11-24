MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 24, 2026 4:26 am - AIoT Platforms Market Size is valued at USD 9.47 billion in 2025 and is predicted to reach USD 223.44 billion by the year 2035 at a 37.3% CAGR during the forecast period for 2026 to 2035.

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global AIoT Platforms Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By offerings (Device Management, Application Management, Connectivity Management, Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance, Training and Consulting) and application (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Transportation & Logistics)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2035"

AIoT Platforms Market Size is valued at USD 9.47 billion in 2025 and is predicted to reach USD 223.44 billion by the year 2035 at a 37.3% CAGR during the forecast period for 2026 to 2035.

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The convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), widely recognized as the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), is emerging as a major driver of digital transformation across consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government sectors. AIoT combines the connectivity and data acquisition capabilities of IoT with the analytical intelligence and autonomous decision-making capabilities of AI, creating interconnected systems that can learn, analyze, and respond to changing operational conditions. Although the technology is still progressing toward broader commercial adoption, its increasing implementation across industrial and business environments is creating opportunities for integrated solutions that enhance network efficiency, generate actionable insights, and support more effective decision-making.

The accelerating deployment of IoT-enabled devices and connected infrastructure is generating substantial volumes of machine-generated and unstructured data. When integrated with consumer and enterprise data, these expanding information sources provide significant opportunities for AI-driven analysis and intelligence generation. Machine learning algorithms and advanced AI techniques enable organizations to process complex datasets, identify emerging patterns, predict operational outcomes, and translate information into actionable business insights. These capabilities are helping enterprises improve productivity, optimize resource utilization, and strengthen strategic planning. As technological capabilities continue to mature, AIoT adoption is expected to expand across diverse industry verticals, supporting the development of increasingly intelligent and interconnected applications.

Furthermore, continuous advancements in edge computing are strengthening the capabilities of AIoT ecosystems by enabling data processing closer to connected devices. The integration of microcontrollers, intelligent sensors, and distributed computing architectures facilitates faster information processing, reduces latency, and supports real-time responses without relying entirely on centralized cloud infrastructure.

List of Prominent Players in the AIoT Platforms Market:

.IBM (US)

.Sharp Global (Japan)

.Google(US)

.AWS (US)

.Microsoft (US)

.Oracle (US)

.HPE (US)

.Cisco (US)

.Intel (US)

.Tencent

.Cloud (China)

.NXP (Netherlands)

.SAS (US)

.Hitachi (Japan)

.SAP (Germany)

.AxiomTek(Taiwan)

.Autoplant Systems India Pvt. Ltd.(India)

.Williot (Israel)

.Cognosos (US)

.Relayr(US)

.Terminus Group (China)

.Semifive(South Korea)

.Uptake (Chicago)

.Falkonry(US)

.Sightmachine (US)

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Market Dynamics

Drivers

The growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) across industrial environments is a major factor contributing to the expansion of the AIoT market. Industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, manufacturing, and other asset-intensive sectors are increasingly adopting AIoT technologies to improve asset utilization, manage complex operational processes, and extract meaningful insights from large volumes of industrial data.

Challenges

Despite its considerable growth prospects, the AIoT market faces several challenges associated with workforce capabilities, technological complexity, and implementation readiness. The limited availability of professionals with specialized knowledge of artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and IoT infrastructure remains a significant constraint on market adoption. Furthermore, the increasing sophistication of enterprise IT environments and the need to integrate multiple interconnected technologies can complicate system deployment, maintenance, and interoperability. Insufficient understanding of AIoT capabilities among potential end users may also delay investment decisions and restrict adoption, particularly among organizations with limited technical resources.

Regional Trends

North America is anticipated to maintain a prominent position in the global AIoT platforms market, supported by widespread technology adoption across the manufacturing and automotive industries, a well-developed digital infrastructure, and the presence of established technology providers. Manufacturing applications, including food and beverage processing, automotive component manufacturing, metalworking, and industrial machinery production, are increasingly incorporating AIoT platforms to improve production efficiency, automate operational workflows, and strengthen equipment monitoring. Continued investments in industrial automation, connected manufacturing systems, and intelligent data analytics are further supporting regional market development.

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Recent Developments:

.Viettel Group and NVIDIA signed a strategic partnership agreement in June 2022 to advance technological research and solutions utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) for both Viettel and Vietnam.

.Microsoft unveiled pre-orders for its latest Surface products, namely the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9, in November 2022. During the launch, the company also revealed its vision for the future of Windows PC, which involves leveraging innovative AI technology and the intersection of the PC and cloud to unlock novel experiences.

Segmentation of AIoT Platforms Market-

By Offerings-

.Solutions

oDevice Management

oApplication Managemnet

oConnectivity Management

.Services

oProfessional Services

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Training and Consulting

oManaged Services

By Application-

.BFSI

.Manufacturing

.Healthcare

.Energy & Utilities

.Retail

.Transportation & Logistics

.Other Applications

By Region-

North America-

.The US

.Canada

.Mexico

Europe-

.Germany

.The UK

.France

.Italy

.Spain

.Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

.China

.Japan

.India

.South Korea

.Southeast Asia

.Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

.Brazil

.Argentina

.Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

.GCC Countries

.South Africa

.Rest of Middle East and Africa

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