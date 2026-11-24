MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 24, 2026 6:37 am - Furnace Core Co, an owner-operated furnace repair and maintenance company in Gahanna, Ohio, repairs gas and electric furnaces, answers emergency no-heat calls and carries out inspection and maintenance visits across Columbus 43230.

Furnace Core Co, an owner-operated furnace repair and maintenance company serving Gahanna, Ohio, repairs gas and electric furnaces, answers emergency no-heat calls and carries out furnace inspection and maintenance visits across Columbus 43230 and nearby neighborhoods. The company works from its shop at 959 Claycraft Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230, and can be reached at (614) 304-3774. Its website is Owner Tom Reynolds has run the company since 2012, with more than 14 years serving Columbus 43230.

A furnace that stops producing heat in the middle of a central Ohio winter is not a problem that waits. Furnace Core Co responds to urgent no-heat calls from the 43230 area when furnaces stop working in winter conditions, diagnosing the fault on site and explaining what is wrong before any work starts. Every job begins with an inspection of the system, a clear breakdown of the needed work and parts, and a quote given before the repair or maintenance begins, so the homeowner knows the cost before anything is taken apart.

Gas furnace repair covers the faults that most often stop a gas furnace in its tracks. A failed pressure switch, a cracked igniter, a faulty flame sensor or a blower motor that has started grinding can each shut a system down mid-cycle, especially during the January freeze. The technician inspects the system on site, finds the failed part and fits a matching replacement, then tests the system for proper operation and leaves the area clean. Heat is usually back within a few hours once the problem is identified.

Electric furnace repair is handled the same way. When an electric furnace quits producing heat after a cold front moves in, the visit starts with a diagnosis of the heating elements, controls and safety devices, followed by a clear explanation of the findings and a repair using parts that fit the equipment already in the house. The work is done by the owner-operated team, so every job stays under direct local control without layers of dispatchers or subcontractors.

Furnace inspection and maintenance visits target the wear from repeated freeze-thaw cycles that hit systems in this part of Franklin County each winter. An inspection covers key components, cleaning and adjustments to keep the system running efficiently, and annual service is common for homes in the Columbus 43230 area to address wear from seasonal use. The visit also gives the homeowner a straight answer about the condition of their furnace before the coldest weeks arrive.

The company knows the housing it serves. Gahanna, Whitehall, Blacklick, Reynoldsburg and the surrounding Columbus 43230 blocks have a mix of older and mid-century homes where ductwork and furnace age often affect performance, and where older plumbing and heating systems meet the first hard freezes of the season. That local knowledge matters when a furnace short-cycles, a blower motor grinds, or a system shuts down mid-cycle, because the cause is often tied to the age and setup of the equipment in that particular house.

Furnace Core Co handles furnace repair and furnace maintenance only. The work centers on gas and electric furnace repair, emergency no-heat calls and seasonal inspection and maintenance, and the company is clear about that focus. Pricing depends on the furnace model, the parts required and whether the job is a quick fix or involves more extensive maintenance, and it is set out clearly before any work starts.

The company serves Gahanna and the Columbus 43230 area, including Whitehall, Pickerington, Reynoldsburg, Groveport, Blacklick and Westerville, from its Gahanna base at 959 Claycraft Rd. Homeowners can call Furnace Core Co at (614) 304-3774 for gas furnace repair, electric furnace repair, emergency no-heat calls and furnace inspection and maintenance, or visit for more information.