MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 24, 2026 7:09 am - Many people who search for a foot massage service in London want to know what happens in the room before they book.

Many people who search for a foot massage service in London want to know what happens in the room before they book. A&M Health Clinic, at 98 Cleveland Street, W1T 6NR, has set out the answer on its foot massage page.

What reflexology involves

The clinic offers foot massage as reflexology. The therapist uses thumb, finger and hand pressure on set points of the feet. Reflexology holds that these points link to organs and glands in the body.

The clinic states that treatment is tailored to the client's goals and given by trained staff. It describes the session as a way to ease stress and tension and to relax.

A plain note on health claims

The clinic's own page is careful on this point. It says there is no scientific evidence that reflexology is effective, and that it is not known to be harmful. It presents reflexology as a complementary therapy. It advises anyone with a health concern to speak to a doctor first.

How to book

Clients can book through the online form, call the clinic, or send a query through the contact form. The phone numbers are 02073 888199 and 07786 888199. Opening hours are Monday to Friday, 10 am to 9:30 pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 9 pm.

Prices are not listed on the foot massage page. The clinic keeps them on a separate pricing page, so new clients should check that page or ask when they call.

Other treatments on the same site

A visitor who wants more than a foot massage service in London can see the other options the clinic lists. They include relaxing massage, deep tissue massage, Swedish massage, four hands massage, cupping and ear candling.

Key facts

Address: 98 Cleveland St, London W1T 6NR

Service: foot massage (reflexology)

Hours: Monday to Friday 10 am to 9:30 pm; Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 9 pm

Phone: 02073 888199 or 07786 888199

People looking for a foot massage service in London can read the full description on the A&M Health Clinic foot massage page.

About A&M Health Clinic

A&M Health Clinic is a massage and wellness clinic in central London. Its services include foot and hand reflexology, full body massage and other treatments. More information is at