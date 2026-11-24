MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 24, 2026 8:06 am - Fake publishers, literary agents and marketing specialists are using publicly available information and AI to make fraudulent offers sound legitimate, warns public relations expert Trish Stevens.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Nov. 19, 2026 - Authors are receiving increasingly elaborate unsolicited emails from people claiming to be publishers, literary agents, book specialists and marketing professionals, warns Trish Stevens, founder and CEO of Ascot Media Group.

“Scammers don't need to invent an elaborate backstory,” Stevens said.“They can take information that's already public, such as an author's website, Amazon listing or an online press release about the book, run it through AI, asking AI to pad it with flattering language, and AI will create the perfect letter within two seconds. They simply copy and paste the letter into the email address of the author that they found online, sending an unsolicited business opportunity.”

The result can be an impressive-looking personalized pitch that makes questionable promises and comes from someone who may not exist.

Stevens says the problem has become a daily nuisance for the company and its clients. Even authors who have professional publicity representation are being targeted, sometimes with messages that closely resemble legitimate industry correspondence.

In a recent example, Stevens says one of Ascot's author clients received an unsolicited email approaching 1,000 words in length. Rather than offering meaningful information or a legitimate opportunity, the message largely rephrased and expanded upon the author's own recently published press release. Fortunately, the author recognized something was wrong and forwarded the email to Stevens before responding.

“Who sends an unsolicited business email that's nearly 1,000 words long and says virtually nothing?” Stevens said.“They make it look as though they've taken a genuine interest in the author, when they've simply recycled information they found online.”

Stevens advises authors to take these precautions:

.Google the sender's name. Don't take a person's identity or credentials at face value. Search their full name, professional title, company name and every other piece of identifying information included in their email signature.

.Investigate the company. Look for a functioning business website, a professional email domain, a verifiable phone number and a legitimate business presence. Be especially cautious when someone uses a generic Gmail, Hotmail, AOL or Yahoo address and has no other reliable contact information.

.Question excessive flattery. A sender may praise an author's writing, describe the book as exceptional or claim to have discovered a hidden gem.

.Be skeptical of big promises. Such as guaranteed bestseller status. No legitimate professional can guarantee these results.

.Watch for pressure tactics. Be wary of messages insisting that an opportunity is limited, time-sensitive or requires immediate payment.

.Don't let polished language fool you. AI can produce professional-sounding correspondence, but that doesn't make the sender legitimate. Overly elaborate emails, repetitive praise, and generic descriptions disguised as personal observations deserve scrutiny.

“Do not reply, even to say 'not interested,' until you know exactly who you're dealing with,” Stevens cautioned.“If it's a scam, once you reply, the sender knows your email address is active. Instead, Google the person's name. Check their credentials. Verify the company. A few minutes of independent research can keep an unsolicited offer from becoming an expensive mistake.”

Bottom line:

.Generic email address: Huge red flag!

.There's no phone number in the email: Huge red flag!

.They know everything about the book: A simple AI question about the book will give them all the details they need, and AI will write the letter for them.

.Google their email address, then their name, then their business name.

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ABOUT ASCOT MEDIA GROUP, INC.

Based in Friendswood, Texas, Ascot Media Group, Inc., specializes in media distribution, book publicity and brand strategy for authors, corporate clients and public relations agencies worldwide. For more information, including extensive video and written testimonials, please visit:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Joan Barrett

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

Phone: 832.334.2733

Email: [email protected]

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