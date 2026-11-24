MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 24, 2026 8:09 am - NEPCON ASIA 2026 concluded successfully in Shenzhen, attracting 88,311 trade visitors. The event showcased innovations in electronics manufacturing, automation, AI, and robotics, while unveiling an expanded global roadmap for 2027.

The three-day NEPCON ASIA 2026 successfully concluded at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center on October 29, 2026. Organized by the Center for International Economic and Technological Cooperation, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, P.R.C. (CIETC) and RX China, this year's show brought the global electronics manufacturing community together across the full value chain. The event attracted a total of 88,311 trade visitors, up 28.85% from the previous edition, including 6,119 overseas visitors, marking a remarkable increase of 74.93% and underscoring its status as a premier global exchange platform.

A Full Value Chain Gathering, Building an Innovation Ecosystem

NEPCON ASIA 2026 served not only as a technological feast but also as a cross-sector innovation ecosystem. From electronic components and PCB assembly to automation and end applications, the show covered the entire industry spectrum.

In the core electronics manufacturing sector, leading SMT equipment giants-including ASMPT, Panasonic, Yamaha, Hanwha, Fuji, Borey, Faroad, Yitang, Charmhigh, and Eton-showcased their latest systems side by side. Meanwhile, Omron, Tri, Koh Young, Kurtz, Rehm, Nordson EFD, Axxon, JT Automation, GKG, Nitto, and Quick presented new products and cutting-edge technologies tailored to the line-optimization needs of electronics manufacturers.

At the co-located shows- Smart Factory & Automation Technology Expo (S-Factory Expo) and Embodied Robotics Technology & Application Expo (Robotech)- automation and component leaders such as Elite Robots, Hiwin, Flexiv, Iko, Mosionx, Konecranes, and Mean Well were out in force. The robot body and core-component players-including AgilBot, Unitree, Deep Robotics, Ubtech, Leju Robot, Rokae, Shenhao Technology, Booster, Sevnice Robotics, Amigos Robotics, Ruoyu Technology, Nsk, Linkerbot, Haoling Robot, Yorix, Huaxun, and Laifual Drive-gathered to give electronics manufacturing insiders a live, end-to-end view of the industry's upgrade.

Focusing on Frontier Sectors with Featured Zones

Focused on the hot sectors, the event created a range of feature zones, including the Optical Module Manufacturing Process Demo Zone, Automotive Electronics Manufacturing Demonstration Line, Automotive Electronics Zone, AI Computing & Liquid Cooling Zone, and Electronic Assembly Zone. These specialized areas helped companies identify new growth tracks and uncover new business opportunities.

36 Concurrent Activities Exploring the Future of Technology

During the three-day exhibition, 36 concurrent forums and activities were held, covering a wide range of frontier topics, including electronics manufacturing, optical modules, computing power, automotive electronics, automation, embodied intelligence, and electronic components.

Additionally, the co-located shows of Industrial Technology World Asia (ITWA) 2026, showcased advanced electronics manufacturing, machine vision, automotive electronics, next-generation displays, AI computing and optical interconnect, TGV glass substrates, and other frontier technologies. Together, they formed a cross-sector innovation ecosystem-helping electronics manufacturers seize opportunities in the AI era, connect with global resources, expand their partner networks, and work with peers worldwide to shape the future.

NEPCON ASIA 2026 concluded with resounding success, bringing together the global electronics manufacturing community across the full value chain. The Organizing Committee sincerely thanks all exhibitors, visitors, partners, and industry friends for their tremendous support.

The next edition of NEPCON ASIA will take place on October 27-29, 2027.

Expanding the Global Footprint: NEPCON's 2027 Roadmap

Building on this momentum, NEPCON ASIA 2027 is set to expand significantly, with its exhibition space expected to reach 120,000 square meters. To align with industry trends and support exhibitors' strategic expansion, the organizer will continue to deepen its presence in the electronics manufacturing sector. By connecting key hubs, NEPCON aims to build comprehensive platforms for technical exchange and business matching across smart manufacturing, optoelectronics, semiconductors, automotive electronics, embodied intelligence, machine vision, and new energy.

The 2027 calendar features a series of targeted regional events. In February and June, NEPCON Shanghai and NEPCON Beijing will held Innovation Summits respectively, helping enterprises tap into key regional markets in China. In May, the OVC Expo, executive organized by RX, will take place in Wuhan, designed to help exhibitors scale their optical module business and tap into new growth opportunities.

From August 4-6, 2027, NEPCON ASIA Vietnam 2027 will be held at VEC HANOI. As the flagship event of Industrial Technology World Asia Vietnam (ITWA Vietnam), it will be co-located with specialized shows covering machine vision, electronic components, smart factories, and functional materials. This integrated ecosystem will connect top decision-makers with the rapidly growing Southeast Asian electronics market.

Finally, from October 27-29, 2027, NEPCON ASIA will be held in the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an). Gathering a full spectrum of electronics manufacturing buyers around the world, the event will showcase advanced solutions in PCB assembly, computing power, smart factories, embodied intelligence, semiconductor packaging and testing, automotive electronics, and touch displays-driving deeper upstream and downstream collaboration and enhancing the global competitiveness of the Eurasian electronics manufacturing sector.