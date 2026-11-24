Azerbaijan-Georgia Trade Reaches $900M In Nine Months - FM
The minister noted that the existing potential is significantly higher than this figure.
“More than $4 billion has been invested from Azerbaijan into Georgia, and $460 million from Georgia into Azerbaijan,” he added.
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