MENAFN - Trend News Agency)More than 1,100 Georgian citizens are studying at universities in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, said during a joint press conference with Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maka Botchorishvili, Trend 's correspondent reports.

The minister noted that youth camps are being organized in both countries.

“All of this serves as a clear example of close cooperation. Today we discussed our collaboration in various areas,” the minister said.