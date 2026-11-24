Azerbaijan Hosts Over 1,100 Georgian Students At Its Universities, FM Says
The minister noted that youth camps are being organized in both countries.
“All of this serves as a clear example of close cooperation. Today we discussed our collaboration in various areas,” the minister said.
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