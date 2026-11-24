MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Water and Wastewater Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global water and wastewater pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $235.1 million by 2035, up from $151.8 million in 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2027 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for durable and corrosion-resistant pipes, the replacement of old and aging pipeline networks, and rising awareness of water conservation and reuse.

The future of the global water and wastewater pipe market is promising, with opportunities across potable water, wastewater, and irrigation pipe applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the diameter type category, large diameter pipes are expected to record higher growth over the forecast period due to increasing investment in large-scale water infrastructure.

Within the application category, potable water pipes are expected to achieve the highest growth due to rising demand for safe drinking water networks. APAC is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period, supported by expanding urbanization and water infrastructure development.

Emerging Trends in the Water and Wastewater Pipe Market

From 2025 to 2027, the market is expected to move beyond replacement-focused projects toward resilient, lower-emission infrastructure. Utilities are prioritizing water quality, lifecycle performance, climate resilience, and more efficient management of water resources.



Sustainability: Infrastructure owners are seeking to reduce embodied carbon and comply with stricter treatment requirements, including the revised European wastewater regulations.

Digital Manufacturing: Investment in smart factories, data-led production, and improved process controls is enhancing the consistency and quality of polymer pipe extrusion.

Automation: Robotics, sensors, and automated systems are increasingly being used to improve water system performance, extend asset life, and reduce GHG emissions.

Lightweight Materials: HDPE and structured-wall systems are replacing heavier materials in renovation and new construction because they offer greater flexibility and lower transportation and installation costs. Supply Diversification: Utilities and contractors are expanding their supplier bases and inventories to reduce exposure to energy price volatility and international freight disruptions.

Replacement requirements, population growth, and stricter regulations will support demand. Dependable regional production and long-term customer partnerships will be important competitive advantages.

Recent Developments in the Water and Wastewater Pipe Market



The U.S. EPA's approximately $6.5 billion allocation in 2025 to the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds is expected to support pipeline replacement and demand for corrosion-resistant systems over the next 3-5 years.

India extended the Jal Jeevan Mission through 2028 and allocated approximately $8.42 billion to improve rural access to clean drinking water, supporting demand for PVC, HDPE, and ductile iron piping systems.

Manufacturers are adding extrusion and fabrication capacity near high-growth utility markets. In March 2025, Advanced Drainage Systems indicated that it expected to invest approximately $200 million in capital spending during the fiscal year ending in 2026.

In June 2025, Xylem expanded its digital water solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for connected utility operations. European circular economy and climate policies are increasing the focus on lifecycle costs, recycled content, and more sustainable construction products.

Municipal replacement activity is expected to remain robust through 2027, intensifying competition among HDPE, PVC, and other pipe system suppliers.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Water and Wastewater Pipe Market



Digital Monitoring: Connected monitoring systems create recurring revenue opportunities through equipment sales, software, maintenance, and asset management services.

Trenchless Rehabilitation: Growing municipal demand for less disruptive pipeline renewal is creating opportunities for trenchless installation and rehabilitation technologies. U.S. water and wastewater facilities require an estimated $625 billion and $250 billion in investment, respectively.

Corrosion-Resistant Products: Saline water, wastewater, and industrial applications are supporting premium demand for products offering reliability, corrosion resistance, traceability, and long service life.

Reclaimed and High-Purity Water: Data centers, semiconductor plants, battery facilities, and food processors are increasing demand for reclaimed and high-purity water infrastructure. Localized Manufacturing: Regional production can reduce supply chain risk, shorten lead times, improve raw material security, and support public procurement requirements.

European infrastructure investment and Green Deal-aligned procurement policies are also expected to favor local production, sustainable materials, and specification-based purchasing.

Water and Wastewater Pipe Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Pipeline Replacement: Frequent failures, water loss, and high maintenance costs are accelerating replacement and rehabilitation programs. The U.S. EPA's approximately $6.5 billion fiscal 2025 allocation supports demand for ductile iron, PVC, and composite pipelines.

Urbanization and Population Growth: Expanding cities and industrial development require larger water distribution and wastewater treatment networks.

Technology Improvements: Smart sensors, advanced materials, automation, and trenchless installation methods are reducing disruption and improving asset management, leak detection, and flow control.

Water Conservation and Sustainability: Climate change, pollution, water stress, and circular economy initiatives are increasing investment in water reuse and efficient pipeline systems. Cost and Installation Advantages: Improvements in extrusion, automation, fittings, and manufacturing scale are improving product consistency and reducing waste. Lightweight PVC and HDPE pipes also offer transportation, installation, and maintenance advantages.

Market Challenges



Raw Material Price Volatility: Fluctuations in crude oil, resins, additives, and energy costs create pricing uncertainty for pipe manufacturers. Diversified sourcing, inventory management, and flexible contracts can help reduce this exposure.

High Capital Requirements: Water and wastewater projects require substantial up-front investment in excavation, treatment, pumping, land, and supporting infrastructure. Financing constraints are particularly significant in low and middle-income countries, which face an estimated $1 trillion infrastructure gap. Regulatory and Approval Complexity: Changing wastewater requirements and differences in material, installation, and product standards can increase compliance costs and delay approvals.

Digitized manufacturing, sustainable raw materials, flexible product design, and public investment are expected to help the industry address near-term cost and regulatory pressures while supporting midterm growth.

List of Water and Wastewater Pipe Market Companies

Leading companies compete through product quality, manufacturing expansion, R&D investment, infrastructure development, and value chain integration. These strategies support innovation, cost efficiency, capacity growth, and customer expansion.



JM Eagle

Tenaris SA

Orbia

China LESSO Group Holdings Ltd.

Cemex SAB de CV

Future Pipe Industries

Saint-Gobain SA

Northwest Pipe Company

Aliaxis Group SA/NV National Pipe and Plastics

Country-Wise Outlook for the Water and Wastewater Pipe Market

Large-scale water infrastructure investment from 2025 to 2027 is expected to support water quality improvements, network modernization, and upgrades to municipal and industrial treatment systems.



United States: Funding provided through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act supports state revolving loan funds for water and wastewater improvements, creating a continuing source of financing through 2030.

China: A three-year plan announced in 2025 provides for investment of more than 1 trillion RMB in water conservancy and system modernization, supporting demand for large diameter pipes.

Germany: Investment in industrial facilities, including wastewater treatment infrastructure at BASF's Ludwigshafen site, is supporting demand for process and wastewater pipelines.

India: The extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission through December 2028 strengthens the long-term outlook for rural water supply systems and potable water infrastructure. Japan: The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism allocated 6.09 trillion yen, approximately $42.4 billion, for 2025 public facility and utility improvements. This funding supports the replacement and modernization of municipal water systems using ductile iron and high-strength plastic pipelines.

Features of the Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market



Market Size Estimates: Water and wastewater pipe market size estimates in terms of value ($M).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends from 2019 to 2026 and forecasts from 2027 to 2035.

Regional Analysis: Coverage of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of opportunities by diameter type, material, application, and region. Strategic Analysis: Coverage of M&A, product development, the competitive landscape, and industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900