MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Films from six continents stream during two holiday windows as funeral homes nationwide share the festival with bereaved families

New York, NY, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grief Fest, the nonprofit, independent hybrid film festival devoted to grief, remembrance and community during the holiday season, today announced its 2026 Official Selections: more than 150 films chosen from over 1,000 submissions across 64 countries. Presented by My Grief Angels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the festival streams online during two holiday windows, November 25 through November 29, 2026, and December 24, 2026 through January 3, 2027, with a one-day community screening on November 27.







Grief Fest: The Grief Film Festival - Over 1,000 Film Submissions From 60+ Countries

The lineup arrives alongside a national partnership. The International Order of the Golden Rule (OGR), an association of independently owned and operated funeral homes founded in 1928, is encouraging funeral homes across the country to share Grief Fest 2026 with the families they serve this holiday season, placing the program in front of households facing a first holiday after a death. OGR announced the partnership on November 20, 2026.

A thousand films, sixty-four countries

"When we opened submissions, we didn't know how many filmmakers would be willing to sit with grief on camera," said Augusto Failde, festival director of Grief Fest. "More than a thousand films from 64 countries answered that question. Grief is the most universal story there is, and this year's filmmakers told it with uncommon honesty and humanity."

The festival extends the tech-enabled bereavement initiatives of My Grief Angels, which Everyday Health named among the best mental health resources in both 2025 and 2026, and which BetterHelp listed among the best online grief support groups. The Research and Markets Grief Counselling Market Report 2026-2035, featured on Yahoo Finance, cited the organization for "leading innovations in digital grief support, multilingual materials, peer-led groups, virtual workshops, and community platforms."

The 2026 Official Selections bring together filmmakers from six continents and span narrative, documentary, animated, AI, dramedy, experimental, poetry and educational work. Narrative films accounted for 50.6% of all submissions, followed by documentary at 19.0% and AI and experimental work at 15.7%. The program moves through four strands drawn from the films themselves: Navigating Loss, Love and Connection, Healing and Renewal, and Paths Through Grief, a reminder that grief cinema is as much about hope and remembrance as about sorrow.

Funeral homes nationwide join the invitation

Through its partnership with My Grief Angels, OGR is raising awareness for Grief Fest 2026 among funeral professionals and the families in their care. The association has invited both member and nonmember funeral homes to include festival details in aftercare follow-ups, email newsletters, website updates, social media posts and direct outreach.

"Funeral service professionals understand that caring for families doesn't end when the funeral service is over," said Wendy King, CAE, CVA, Executive Director and CEO of the International Order of the Golden Rule. "Through our partnership with My Grief Angels, we're pleased to help introduce families to another meaningful resource for navigating loss." The announcement was published November 20, 2026, by Connecting Directors at

Why the holidays

The festival's timing is deliberate. Grief is often felt most sharply when the calendar fills with celebration, and the festival is built as a counterweight, organized around the line "When Holiday Noise Feels Too Heavy, Find Quiet Company Here." For audiences facing a first holiday without someone, or a twentieth, Grief Fest describes the program as "A New Tradition For Those Missing Old Ones," an invitation to gather, remember and watch together, wherever audiences may be, rather than alone.

How to watch

Grief Fest 2026 opens with its first virtual window on Wednesday, November 25, running through November 29. A one-day community screening follows on November 27, and a second virtual window runs from December 24, 2026 through January 3, 2027. For the two virtual holiday screenings, access is through a Virtual All-Access Pass, available now at, which covers on-demand viewing of the full slate of Official Selections across both windows.

Several films address sensitive subjects and are intended for adult viewers. Organizers advise audiences to review individual film descriptions before watching.

For press

Press materials, including the official video announcement, high-resolution logos, Official Selection laurels, 1920x1080 data charts and the 2026 Program Guide, are available at /press. Interview requests for the festival director may be sent to... and should include outlet, topic and deadline.

About Grief Fest

Grief Fest is a nonprofit, independent film festival presented by My Grief Angels, dedicated to films about love, loss and healing through the lens. Held during the holiday season, when grief is often felt most acutely, the festival gathers cinematic works on grief to explore remembrance, resilience and community. Grief Fest 2026 reviewed more than 1,000 submissions from 64 countries. Additional information is available at GriefFest.com

About the International Order of the Golden Rule

Founded in 1928, OGR is an association of independently owned and operated funeral homes committed to ethical service. The association supports member firms through peer networking, information exchange and professional business development programs. Additional information is available at







Grief Fest: The Grief Film Festival - Breakdown of Categories from the Over 1,000 Film Submissions

About My Grief Angels Inc

About My Grief Angels Inc. My Grief Angels Inc. is one of the world's most trusted digital grief communities. The nonprofit was named one of the 13 Best Mental Health Resources of 2025 by Everyday Health, recognized as a leader in digital grief support by Research and Markets (2026) and praised by BetterHelp as one of the best online grief support groups. The organization's mission is to use technology to ensure no one grieves alone - connecting the bereaved to one another and to the support they need, wherever they are.

Press Inquiries

Paul Carbonell

media [at] GriefFest.com

4438508033



MyGriefAngels.org

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: