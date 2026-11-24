MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring Profiles of Ariat International, Decathlon (Fouganza), Dover Saddlery, Antares Sellier, Charles Owen, Samshield, Holland Cooper, Prestige Italia, Arendicom, and Millbry Hill

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Horse Riding Equipment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global horse riding equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by rising demand for safety gear such as helmets and protective vests, increasing participation in professional horse riding competitions and events, and growing interest in comfortable, durable riding apparel.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the product type category, helmet is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the distribution channel category, personal/retail is expected to witness higher growth. In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Horse Riding Equipment Market

Technological innovation, sustainability, customization, digital commerce, and stronger safety standards are reshaping the competitive landscape.



Smart technology: GPS trackers, wearable sensors, and connected training tools are improving rider safety, performance analysis, and training efficiency.

Sustainability and eco-friendly products: Recycled, biodegradable, and ethically sourced materials are gaining traction across saddles, bridles, apparel, and accessories.

Customization: Demand is increasing for custom-fit saddles, boots, apparel, and accessories that improve comfort while allowing riders to personalize materials, colors, and designs.

E-commerce and digital platforms: Online retail, virtual fitting services, product tutorials, and customer reviews are expanding access to global brands and improving purchasing convenience. Safety and comfort: Impact-resistant helmets, protective apparel, ergonomic equipment, and advanced cushioning are becoming increasingly important to professional and recreational riders.

Recent Developments in the Horse Riding Equipment Market



Manufacturers are introducing helmets, body protectors, and other safety products with improved impact absorption and lightweight construction.

Growth in show jumping, dressage, eventing, and other equestrian disciplines is increasing demand for specialized, performance-oriented equipment.

Wearable sensors, GPS-enabled products, moisture-wicking fabrics, and other advanced materials are supporting product differentiation.

Urban riding schools and clubs are broadening participation and creating demand for equipment suited to recreational and first-time riders. Brands are strengthening their sustainability initiatives through responsible sourcing, recycled materials, and lower-impact manufacturing processes.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Horse Riding Equipment Market



Emerging market expansion: Companies can pursue growth in Asia-Pacific and Latin America through local distribution, targeted marketing, and products aligned with regional affordability and performance requirements.

Advanced safety and comfort: Investment in impact-resistant, breathable, lightweight, and ergonomic products can strengthen brand differentiation and rider confidence.

Online retail: Direct-to-consumer platforms, detailed product information, virtual fitting tools, and personalized digital experiences can expand reach and improve customer engagement.

Sustainable product development: Biodegradable, recycled, and ethically sourced materials can attract environmentally conscious buyers and support long-term brand value. Personalized equipment: Custom-fit saddles, riding gear, and accessories, supported by technologies such as 3D printing, can address premium and niche customer segments.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key market drivers include:



Technological innovation: Advanced materials, ergonomic designs, moisture-wicking fabrics, and improved impact protection are raising product quality and safety standards.

Growing popularity of equestrian sports: Greater participation, media coverage, competitions, and sponsorships are supporting demand for specialized equipment.

Increasing disposable income and urbanization: Higher consumer spending and improved access to riding schools and clubs are expanding the market for premium and branded products.

Safety and animal welfare awareness: Greater emphasis on rider protection, humane equipment, and responsible production is influencing purchasing decisions. Equestrian tourism and leisure riding: Trail riding, riding vacations, and leisure clubs are creating demand for durable, comfortable, and versatile gear.

Key market challenges include:



High equipment and maintenance costs: Premium gear, horse care, equipment upkeep, and replacement expenses can limit participation, particularly among beginners and consumers in developing markets.

Safety concerns: The risk of falls and injuries may discourage new riders despite continued improvements in protective equipment and training. Regulatory and certification requirements: Varying regional safety standards can increase testing, production, certification, and international distribution costs.

List of Horse Riding Equipment Companies

Competition is primarily based on product quality, safety, innovation, comfort, durability, and brand reputation. Major participants are investing in manufacturing capacity, R&D, infrastructure, product development, and value chain integration to address demand, improve cost efficiency, and expand their customer base.

Companies profiled in the report include:



Ariat International

Decathlon (Fouganza)

Dover Saddlery

Antares Sellier

Charles Owen

Samshield

Holland Cooper

Prestige Italia

Arendicom GmbH Millbry Hill Ltd

Country Wise Outlook for the Horse Riding Equipment Market



United States: Demand is being supported by equestrian events, broad online product availability, and interest in premium safety equipment. Impact-resistant helmets and sustainable products are gaining visibility as rider safety and environmental awareness increase.

China: Rising disposable incomes, government support for equestrian activities, and expanding online retail are accelerating market development. Local manufacturers are improving product quality, while international brands are pursuing demand for premium equipment.

Germany: A strong equestrian tradition and extensive network of clubs and events sustain demand for advanced saddles, safety gear, and ergonomic products. Sustainability, exports, and digital training technologies remain important market influences.

India: Growing participation among affluent urban consumers, investment in equestrian infrastructure, and wider e-commerce access are supporting expansion. Affordable, durable equipment and greater adoption of safety gear are key areas of demand. Japan: The market emphasizes safety, comfort, quality, and durability. Demand is growing for impact-resistant protective products, smart technologies, sustainable materials, virtual training tools, and online purchasing options.

Features of the Global Horse Riding Equipment Market



Market Size Estimates: Horse riding equipment market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Historical market trends from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035.

Regional Analysis: Market assessment covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Evaluation of opportunities across product types, distribution channels, end uses, and regions.

Strategic Analysis: Coverage of M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape. Competitive Analysis: Assessment of industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This Report Answers the Following 11 Key Questions:

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities by product type, distribution channel, end use, and region?Which segments are expected to grow fastest, and why?Which region is expected to record the highest growth, and why?What factors are influencing market dynamics, challenges, and business risks?What competitive threats could affect market participants?Which emerging trends are shaping the market?How are customer requirements changing?What product and technology developments are entering the market, and which companies are leading them?Who are the major market participants, and which growth initiatives are they pursuing?Which competing products or substitutes could affect market share?What M&A activity has occurred during the past seven years, and how has it affected the industry?

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