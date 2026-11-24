MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New service at PruittHealth – Creekside brings dialysis directly to patients in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PruittHealth announced the opening of its first on-site dialysis center within a skilled nursing facility following certification by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Located at PruittHealth – Creekside in Augusta, the new center will provide dialysis services for patients at Creekside as well as eligible patients in the surrounding community.

For skilled nursing patients who require either hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis services, having treatment available on site reduces the need to travel to an outside center and allows more time for rehabilitation, rest, and daily activities while supporting greater continuity of care.

“This is about building care around the patient instead of asking the patient to navigate between different settings to receive it,” said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth.“That's the Pruitt Way. We look at what our patients need and what we can do better. Bringing dialysis into the skilled nursing setting is one more way we can remove barriers to care and give patients more time and energy to focus on rehabilitation and recovery.”

The Creekside center is the first step in PruittHealth's plans to expand dialysis services. The organization established PruittHealth Dialysis Services to better meet the needs of patients in its skilled nursing centers and surrounding communities, with additional dialysis units planned in the coming years.

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About PruittHealth

Founded in Georgia in 1969, PruittHealth provides an expansive network of post-acute health care and senior services with more than 195 locations, offering skilled nursing and senior living services, home health care, hospice and palliative care, veteran care, therapy, pharmacy, and infusion services. Based in Georgia, the organization's 17,000 employee partners serve approximately 26,000 patients daily across multiple states, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit PruittHealth.com.

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PruittHealth - Creekside

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