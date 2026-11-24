MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEHI, Utah, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motivosity, the people-first employee recognition and rewards platform, today announced it has joined the Workday Partner Program. Motivosity connects with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), so customers can keep Workday as their system of record and bring recognition into it with fewer manual handoffs.

As a Workday Partner, Motivosity will help HR teams on Workday:



Keep the org chart accurate without maintaining a second one, with profiles, reporting lines, departments, and locations imported from Workday HCM and reviewed before changes apply

Bring approved recognition into Workday with the giver, message, and context

Use one skills language, with completed, mapped skills sent back to Workday Send spot awards and rewards to Workday Payroll Input instead of a spreadsheet, for employees on Workday Payroll

Motivosity customers see 18x more recognition engagement than with other recognition vendors (Motivosity customer data), making it a natural extension of their culture and performance ecosystem.

Motivosity Employee Recognition & Rewards is available on Workday Marketplace.

"Most of the big decisions about a person, a raise, a promotion, a new role, run through Workday," said Scott Johnson, Founder and CEO of Motivosity. "The everyday thanks from the people who work next to them usually lives somewhere else. As a Workday Partner, we're bringing recognition and your people data into one, high-impact system of record. When a manager opens someone's profile, they'll see who that person helped this year and what their teammates said about it-not just their performance data. That's often the only place your quietest high performers show up."

Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) is a unified system that helps enable organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts, and build effective teams.

About Motivosity

Most recognition tools automate rewards. Motivosity builds connection. We're the only Recognition and Rewards solution designed for mid-market and enterprise companies that know culture isn't a perk-it's what drives the business. We connect employees to each other, their managers, and their company through frequent recognition, zero-markup instant rewards, and centralized people programs that give everyone a reason to show up, give their best, and stay.

Media Relations Contact

Lisa Hoopes, Brand Communications Manager

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