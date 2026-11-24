Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Residential Outdoor Storage - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global residential outdoor storage market was valued at US$1.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$1.9 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. Market growth is supported by increasing demand for space-efficient home organization, continued investment in outdoor living areas, and the availability of durable, customizable, and sustainable storage products.

Residential Outdoor Storage Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Smaller residential properties, changing lifestyles, and a stronger focus on organized living are increasing demand for outdoor storage sheds, deck boxes, cabinets, benches, shelving, bins, totes, and shipping containers. Homeowners are using these products to store gardening tools, sports equipment, seasonal decorations, outdoor furniture accessories, and home improvement supplies while preserving valuable indoor space.

The expansion of patios, gardens, outdoor kitchens, and recreational areas is also strengthening the role of storage in residential design. Consumers increasingly expect products to combine capacity, accessibility, security, weather resistance, and visual appeal. As outdoor areas become extensions of the home, storage solutions that complement landscaping and exterior architecture are gaining market relevance.

Material selection remains a major purchasing consideration. Wooden products offer design flexibility and a traditional appearance, while metal units provide durability and security. Plastic and resin products continue to attract buyers seeking lightweight, low-maintenance solutions with resistance to rust, rot, and moisture. Product size, internal configuration, ventilation, shelving, locking systems, assembly requirements, and compliance with local building or homeowners' association regulations also influence purchasing decisions.

Consumer interest in home improvement, gardening, outdoor cooking, and recreational activities is generating additional storage requirements. Remote and hybrid work trends have further encouraged households to improve residential environments, including backyards and patios. At the same time, sustainability preferences are creating opportunities for products manufactured with recycled materials, sustainably sourced wood, and longer-lasting components.

Advances in manufacturing and materials are enabling suppliers to offer more durable, weather-resistant, and customizable products across diverse climates. The growth of do-it-yourself home improvement is also supporting demand for modular and easy-to-assemble storage systems distributed through retail, wholesale, and eCommerce channels.

Market Segment and Regional Highlights



Sheds: The sheds segment is projected to reach US$1.1 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Shipping Containers: This segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. residential outdoor storage market was valued at US$415.8 million in 2025.

China: China is forecast to record a CAGR of 5.7% and reach US$378.7 million by 2032. Other Markets: The report also evaluates growth patterns in Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Residential Outdoor Storage Market Report Scope

The report analyzes the residential outdoor storage market by value in U.S. dollars and provides annual sales analysis and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.



Product Types: Sheds; shipping containers; deck boxes, bins, and totes; outdoor shelves; and outdoor storage benches and cabinets.

Materials: Plastic, wood, metal, and other material types.

Distribution Channels: Retail, eCommerce, and wholesale. Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with analysis of major national and regional markets.

Strategic Value of the Report



Evaluates the outlook for the global residential outdoor storage market through 2032.

Identifies key market drivers, restraints, emerging opportunities, and competitive developments.

Assesses growth across product, material, distribution, and geographic segments.

Examines regional market dynamics and potential changes in competitive positioning.

Provides actionable intelligence to support strategic planning, product development, investment, and revenue growth decisions. Includes complimentary report updates for one year, helping clients monitor significant market developments.

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across industry, enterprise, and academia, adding strategic context to established market research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These inputs are synthesized to clarify where the residential outdoor storage market is heading, which forces are shaping demand, and which developments are most relevant to business strategy. The analysis also extends beyond global market totals to examine competitive structures in major regions where market share, distribution models, consumer preferences, and supplier positioning vary significantly.

Companies Featured



Arrow Storage Products

Backyard Products LLC

BackYard Storage

Barnyard Utility Buildings

Cedarshed USA

Craftsman

Keter Group

Leisure Season Ltd.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Rubbermaid Specialty Products Inc.

With detailed market forecasts, regional analysis, company profiles, and expert-informed competitive intelligence, the report provides a comprehensive resource for organizations seeking to understand opportunities in the expanding global residential outdoor storage market.

Key Attributes:

