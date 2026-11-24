High Arctic Overseas Announces Annual General And Special Meeting Results
|VOTES FOR
|VOTES WITHHELD
|Michael R. Binnion
| 97.184%
(6,501,686)
| 2.816%
(188,370)
|Michael J. (Mike) Maguire
| 99.108%
(6,630,386)
| 0.892%
(59,670)
|Bruce Apana
| 99.081%
(6,628,586)
| 0.919%
(61,470)
At the Meeting, the shareholders also approved a resolution appointing MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation and a resolution approving the amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan of the Corporation.
About High Arctic Overseas Holdings Corp.
High Arctic Overseas is a market leader in Papua New Guinea providing drilling and specialized well completion services, manpower solutions and supplies rental equipment including rig matting, camps, material handling and drilling support equipment.
For further information, please contact:
Mike Maguire
Chief Executive Officer
1.587.320.1301
High Arctic Overseas Holdings Corp.
Suite 2350, 330–5th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4
Email: ...
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