(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Overseas Holdings Corp. (TSXV: HOH) (the“ Corporation” or“ High Arctic Overseas”) is pleased to announce the results of the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of High Arctic Overseas held on November 23, 2026, (the“ Meeting”). 28 shareholders holding a total of 6,818,514 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or proxy, representing approximately 54.91% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on November 23, 2026. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved. In respect of the election of directors, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors at three with each nominee named in the Corporation's management information circular dated October 23, 2026, being considered for election as directors. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Michael R. Binnion ‎97.184‎%

‎(6,501,686)‎ ‎2.816%‎

‎(188,370)‎ Michael J. (Mike) Maguire ‎99.108%‎

‎(6,630,386)‎ ‎0.892%‎

‎(59,670)‎ Bruce Apana ‎99.081%‎

‎(6,628,586)‎ ‎0.919%‎

‎(61,470)‎



At the Meeting, the shareholders also approved a resolution appointing MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation and a resolution approving the amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan of the Corporation.

About High Arctic ‎Overseas Holdings Corp.

High Arctic Overseas is a market leader in Papua New Guinea providing drilling and specialized well completion services, manpower solutions and supplies rental equipment including rig matting, camps, material handling and drilling support equipment.

For further information, please contact:

Mike Maguire

Chief Executive Officer

1.587.320.1301

High Arctic Overseas Holdings Corp.

Suite 2350, 330–5th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4



Email: ...

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