MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The iced tea market to expand at a 4.52% CAGR through 2032, while Asia-Pacific grows at 7.3% amid demand for differentiated tea beverages.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the iced tea market size is expected to increase from $ 61.47 billion in 2026 and $ 64.18 billion in 2027 to $ 80.06 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.52% during 2027–2032. Market expansion is increasingly linked to manufacturers' ability to balance lower-sugar formulations with recognizable tea character and differentiated flavors. Ready-to-drink products, retail and foodservice partnerships, and changing preferences for alternatives to carbonated soft drinks are shaping how brands compete for consumer attention and distribution access.

Key Growth Factors

Lower-Sugar Formulations Strengthen Iced Tea's Positioning

Growing consumer preference for healthier alternatives to carbonated soft drinks is creating opportunities for iced tea manufacturers to differentiate products through reduced-sugar formulations. In the United States, 66% of consumers surveyed by EY in November and December 2025 preferred lower-sugar, lower-calorie beverages. Similarly, sugar-free ready-to-drink tea sales value in China's traditional offline retail channels increased in the third quarter of 2026, according to Mashangying Brand CT. These developments highlight the commercial potential of sugar-free and reduced-sugar variants, particularly among health-conscious consumers seeking alternatives without moving away from familiar tea-based beverages.

Flavor Innovation Drives Product Differentiation

Flavor innovation and seasonal product launches help iced tea brands attract specific consumer groups and create distinct consumption occasions. In Spain, Fuze Tea Té Verde-Maracuyá emerged as one of the brand's fastest-growing flavors in early 2026, with younger households accounting for a significant share of its volume. Coca-Cola Spain further expanded its portfolio with the seasonal Fuze Tea Té Verde & Lima Menta launch for summer 2026. Such developments demonstrate how manufacturers can use fruit combinations, tea varieties, and limited-period offerings to respond to evolving taste preferences while strengthening brand differentiation.

Ready-to-Drink Formats Expand Convenience-Led Consumption

The growing availability of packaged iced tea through convenience stores and retail partnerships is supporting on-the-go consumption. In Spain, Coca-Cola Euro pacific Partners expanded Fuze Tea's presence across convenience retail outlets, improving access through established distribution networks. In the United States, 7-Eleven introduced four Southland Reserve cold-brew tea flavors in bottled formats in March 2025 through its collaboration with AriZona Beverages. These initiatives illustrate how branded distribution partnerships and retailer-owned beverage lines can improve product accessibility, create additional purchase occasions, and strengthen iced tea's position in the broader ready-to-drink beverage category.

“Competition in the iced tea market increasingly depends on aligning formulation decisions with consumer expectations and channel economics. Lower-sugar and sugar-free propositions can strengthen the category's position among health-oriented beverage choices, while ready-to-drink formats and retail or foodservice partnerships determine how effectively brands translate product differentiation into wider outlet access,” says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager.

Segment Insights

The Iced Tea Market Report is segmented by:

Product Type: Black Iced Tea, Green Iced Tea, and other product types.

Form: Ready-to-Drink, Powder/Premix, and other forms.

Flavor Profile: Flavored and Unflavored.

Packaging Type: PET Bottles, Cans, and other packaging types.

Distribution Channel: Off-Trade and On-Trade.

Geography: North America, Europe, and other regions.

Regional Outlook

North America remains the largest regional market for iced tea, supported by expanding retail distribution, with Just Iced Tea strengthening its US presence through new retail partnerships. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth, driven by ready-to-drink tea innovation, including Nongfu Spring's carbonated lemon tea launch in China. In Europe, Fuze Tea's extensive foodservice presence supports market penetration, while Leão Ice Tea's regional distribution in Brazil and Almarai's Ice Leaf brand in Saudi Arabia highlight growth opportunities across South America and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The iced tea market is moderately concentrated, with competition shaped by established brand portfolios, strategic partnerships, product innovation, and distribution capabilities. Companies are expanding their presence through licensing agreements, joint ventures, and seasonal product launches to address evolving consumer preferences. Investments in manufacturing and distribution infrastructure are also supporting wider market reach and operational efficiency. Meanwhile, product quality, regulatory compliance, and allergen management remain essential to maintaining consumer confidence and uninterrupted product availability.

Key Iced Tea Market Companies

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestlé SA

PepsiCo Inc.



AriZona Beverages USA Unilever PLC

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