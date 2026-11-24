





Growth is volume-led. On June 24, 2026, actuaries at the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reported that national health spending reached about USD 5.7 trillion in 2025, up 7.3% and the third consecutive year above 7%. The October and November 2026 earnings season showed the same demand from the operator side: HCA Healthcare grew same-facility admissions 2.7% in the third quarter, McKesson grew revenue 8% on prescription volumes and specialty distribution, and Johnson & Johnson raised its 2026 sales outlook to USD 101.0–101.4 billion.

For decision-makers the questions are practical. Which segments will outgrow the 5.60% market rate? Where do regional growth premiums justify capital? How far will budget pressure, workforce shortages and coverage changes slow the curve? And which companies are positioned to capture value as care moves toward telehealth, home settings and precision medicine?

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Market Size and Growth

Healthcare Market Snapshot

Market Indicator Value Market size, 2025 (base year) USD 11,600.00 billion Estimated market size, 2026 USD 12,249.60 billion Projected market size, 2030 USD 15,232.72 billion Projected market size, 2035 USD 20,003.09 billion CAGR, 2026-2035 5.60 % Absolute growth, 2026-2035 (calculated) USD 7,753.49 billion Largest region, 2025 North America, 48.00% Fastest-growing region Asia Pacific, 6.75% CAGR Leading component, 2025 Hospital Care, 36.00% Leading funding source, 2025 Public, 60.00%

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher







Figure 1: Healthcare market size, regional share and segment leaders

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Four forces explain most of the growth. Ageing populations add about 2.19 percentage points to annual growth, chronic disease 1.84, new treatments 1.57 and rising incomes 1.23. Budget pressure, workforce shortages and cost inflation take back about 1.23 points, leaving a net CAGR of 5.60%. The drag eases over the forecast period as suppliers, buyers and regulators adapt.

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

Healthcare Market by Component, 2025

Segment Share Value (modeled) Growth Signal Hospital Care 36.00 % USD 4,176.00 billion 5.07% CAGR, slower than the market Other components (remainder) 64.00 % USD 7,424.00 billion Mostly in line; Digital Health & Others faster

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Healthcare Market by Funding Source, 2025

Segment Share Value (modeled) Growth Signal Public 60.00 % USD 6,960.00 billion 5.25% CAGR, below the market Private insurance and out-of-pocket (remainder) 40.00 % USD 4,640.00 billion Private insurance faster; out-of-pocket in line

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Governments fund a major share of every health system, which makes public budgets the swing factor for suppliers. Private insurance, which funds employer and individual plans, is expected to outgrow the market, and out-of-pocket spending, which is high in many developing countries, to track it.

Regional and Country Analysis

Healthcare Market by Region, 2025

Region Share Value (modeled) Growth Signal North America 48.00 % USD 5,568.00 billion 5.15% CAGR, below the market Europe 26.00 % USD 3,016.00 billion In line with the market Asia Pacific 19.00 % USD 2,204.00 billion 6.75% CAGR, fastest region Latin America and Middle East & Africa (remainder) 7.00 % USD 812.00 billion In line with the market

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

North America held 48.00% of 2025 revenue, driven by the United States. CMS puts U.S. spending at 18.4% of GDP in 2025, rising to about USD 6.0 trillion (18.7%) in 2026 and nearly USD 9.0 trillion (20.6%) by 2034. Coverage is the near-term variable: HCA Healthcare said the expiration of enhanced premium tax credits at the end of 2025 and related exchange reforms weighed on its managed-care revenue in the third quarter of 2026.

Europe combines universal health systems with high spending, and its growth is expected to stay aligned with the market through 2035.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow 6.75% a year, about 1.15 points faster than the global rate (calculated). Ageing and rising incomes in China, India and Southeast Asia drive the premium, and chronic disease uptake is fastest here.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa together hold the remaining 7.00% (calculated). Hospital-led spending is growing in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa benefits from investment in health systems. Both are expected to grow broadly in line with the market.

What Is Changing in the Industry

U.S. spending hits USD 5.7 trillion (June 24, 2026). CMS actuaries reported 2025 spending up 7.3%, projected USD 6.0 trillion for 2026 and nearly USD 9.0 trillion by 2034. Utilization, not price, is doing the work. Hospitals and physicians are absorbing more demand than at any point in this decade.

What it indicates: volume growth from ageing and chronic disease is structural, and it supports the 5.60% forecast.

Payers trade membership for margin (October 13, 2026). UnitedHealth Group reported third-quarter revenue of USD 112.7 billion, a medical care ratio of 88.4% against 89.9% a year earlier, and 48.3 million medical customers against 50.1 million. It raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to at least USD 20.50.

What it indicates: affordability discipline is real, and budget pressure is already visible in insurer pricing and benefit design.

Hospitals see demand, and a payer-mix shift (October 27, 2026). HCA Healthcare reported third-quarter revenue of USD 19.849 billion, up 3.6%, with emergency room visits up 5.1% on a same-facility basis. A rise in uninsured volume cost about USD 400 million of pre-tax income.

What it indicates: activity is growing, but coverage changes decide how much of it converts to revenue.

Distribution moves toward specialty (November 4, 2026). McKesson reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of USD 111.0 billion, up 8%, and raised its fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance to USD 45.60–46.40. Cencora reported fourth-quarter revenue of USD 88.4 billion, up 5.5%, and created a Specialty Pharmaceutical and Provider Services segment.

What it indicates: value is concentrating in specialty and provider-facing services, where oncology platforms and practice management sit.

Drugmakers lean on new products (October 13 and November 3, 2026). Johnson & Johnson reported third-quarter sales of USD 25.4 billion, up 5.9%, and raised its 2026 sales range to USD 101.0–101.4 billion. Pfizer reported revenue of USD 16.6 billion, flat, while launched and acquired products grew 32% operationally; it raised 2026 revenue guidance to USD 62.0–64.0 billion.

What it indicates: pharmaceutical growth now depends on launches and acquisitions, in line with the market view that new treatments are a core driver.







Figure 2: Latest quarterly results from six healthcare bellwethers

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities

Key Market Drivers



Ageing populations: the largest driver, adding about 2.19 percentage points to annual growth.

Chronic disease: adds about 1.84 points, with the fastest uptake in Asia Pacific.

New treatments: GLP-1 therapies and specialty drugs add about 1.57 points and reshape treatment markets.

Rising incomes: add about 1.23 points over the long term in developed and emerging markets. Coverage and delivery: universal health coverage expansion and value-based care widen access.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Major Challenges



Budget pressure: the largest restraint, taking back about 0.55 points from annual growth.

Workforce shortages: remove about 0.41 points, mainly in price-sensitive and emerging markets.

Cost inflation: removes about 0.27 points, led by North America and other mature markets.

Coverage loss: HCA Healthcare cost about USD 400 million in the third quarter from a rise in uninsured volume. Payer margins: UnitedHealth Group and CVS Health are repricing plans and tightening benefits to restore margins.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Emerging Opportunities



Digital care at scale: digital health solutions

Home-based care: home care services and the senior living segment grow with ageing populations.

Preventive healthcare: prevention reduces long-run cost and fits budget-constrained systems.

Emerging-market access: Asia Pacific, at 6.75% CAGR, offers the strongest growth premium. Automation: operational automation raises productivity as workforce shortages persist.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher







Figure 3: Contribution of drivers and restraints to the market CAGR

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Company and Competitive Intelligence

The market is highly fragmented. UnitedHealth Group, CVS Health and McKesson each hold about 3.00% of 2025 revenue, Cencora 2.00%, and HCA Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Fresenius, Medtronic and Pfizer about 1.00% each. The top 10 hold 17.00% combined, and the remaining 83.00% sits with hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and suppliers. In the Towards Healthcare Companies Quadrant, UnitedHealth Group, CVS Health, McKesson, Cencora, HCA Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson are Leaders, while Roche, Fresenius, Medtronic and Pfizer are Innovators.

Key Companies: Latest Reported Data

Company Role / Key Products Latest Reported Data Strategic Direction UnitedHealth Group Insurance; Optum care and services Q3 2026 revenue USD 112.7 billion; medical care ratio 88.4% (Oct 13) Margin recovery through pricing and benefit design; value-based care CVS Health Pharmacy, insurance and clinics Q3 2026 revenue USD 108.4 billion, up 5.4%; adjusted EPS USD 2.09 (Nov 4) Aetna margin recovery; guidance raised to at least USD 8.20 adjusted EPS McKesson Drug distribution Fiscal Q2 2027 revenue USD 111.0 billion, up 8% (Nov 4) Specialty, oncology and multispecialty platforms Cencora Drug distribution Fiscal Q4 2026 revenue USD 88.4 billion, up 5.5% (Nov 4) OneOncology acquisition; specialty-led operating model HCA Healthcare Hospitals Q3 2026 revenue USD 19.849 billion, up 3.6% (Oct 27) Same-facility growth; USD 2.97 billion of share repurchases in Q3 Johnson & Johnson Medicines and medtech Q3 2026 sales USD 25.4 billion, up 5.9% (Oct 13) Oncology ambition; 2026 sales outlook USD 101.0–101.4 billion Medtronic Medical devices Fiscal Q1 2027 revenue about USD 9.76 billion; adjusted EPS USD 1.45 (Sep 1) Cardiac ablation and robotic surgery; organic growth outlook 7.25%–7.75% Pfizer Medicines Q3 2026 revenue USD 16.6 billion, flat (Nov 3) Launched and acquired products up 32%; 2026 revenue outlook USD 62.0–64.0 billion

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher







Figure 4: Top 10 healthcare companies by 2025 market share

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Customer and Buyer Intelligence

Target Accounts and Purchase Signals

Target Account Group Decision-Makers Purchase Signals Commercial Opportunity Hospital systems and operators CEOs, CFOs, supply chain heads Admissions growth; payer-mix shifts Capacity, supplies, workforce automation Insurers and payers CFOs, chief actuaries, medical directors Medical care ratios; plan repricing Cost management, value-based care tools Distributors and pharmacies Commercial heads, procurement leads Rising prescription volumes; specialty growth Specialty logistics, data and access services Government health agencies Ministries, program administrators Spending projections; coverage rules Cost containment, access programs Drug and device makers R&D heads, business development Launches, guidance raises, M&A Market access, partnerships, supply Home, long-term and digital care providers Operators, digital health leads Ageing demand; shift to home settings Home care and digital platforms

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

How Towards Healthcare Supports Decision-Making

Master Dataset. Historical and forecast healthcare market data by component, funding source, region and company. It shows how a 5.60% market splits into faster and slower pools, which supports budgeting and portfolio decisions.

Towards Healthcare Quadrant. Positions companies as Leaders or Innovators on market strength and innovation. It supports partner selection, M&A screening and competitor benchmarking.

Interactive Intelligence Dashboard. Lets teams filter segments and regions on demand. It supports quick answers when earnings, coverage rules or CMS projections change.

Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence. Tracks supplier quality and capacity signals behind medicines, devices and supplies. It supports sourcing and supplier-risk decisions as cost inflation persists.

Customized Research. Scopes the market to a specific geography, payer mix or product line. It supports market-entry, pricing and investment cases.

Solutions at a Glance

Solution What It Provides How It Helps Master Dataset Segment, regional and company data Sizes opportunities and tests assumptions Towards Healthcare Quadrant Leader and Innovator positioning Guides partner and acquisition choices Interactive Intelligence Dashboard Filterable live views Speeds scenario and planning work Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence Supplier quality and capacity signals Reduces sourcing and supply risk Customized Research Tailored scope and analysis Supports entry, pricing and investment cases

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters

Healthcare numbers move on several clocks. Monthly updates capture approvals, launches and utilization signals. Quarterly updates track earnings, such as the October and November 2026 results from insurers, hospital operators and distributors. Six-monthly updates reflect mid-year guidance and budget revisions, including the CMS projections published each June. Annual updates reset coverage assumptions, plan renewals and policy changes, such as the expiry of enhanced premium tax credits.

Strategic Outlook



CEOs and CXOs: plan for volume-led growth of 5.60% a year, but price for budget pressure that takes back about 1.23 points.

Strategy and Business Development: Asia Pacific at 6.75% CAGR and Digital Health & Others are the clearest above-market pools.

R&D: prioritize new treatments, which add about 1.57 points to growth; Pfizer's launched products grew 32% in Q3.

Procurement: expect cost inflation to persist, and use dual sourcing as hospital supply costs tighten.

Investors: watch coverage and payer-mix shifts; HCA's USD 400 million hit shows how fast mix can move earnings. Manufacturers and Suppliers: align capacity to ageing demand and to specialty channels, where distributors report the fastest growth.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Company Ecosystem







Figure 5: Healthcare market company ecosystem: supply and demand sides

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Call to Action

The healthcare market is large, volume-led and unevenly distributed across segments, regions and funding sources. Towards Healthcare gives teams the segment, regional and company detail to act on it.



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About Towards Healthcare

Towards Healthcare Research & Consulting is a healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm. It publishes market sizing, segment, regional and company intelligence across biotechnology, diagnostics, healthcare services, healthcare IT, medical devices, medical imaging, therapeutic areas, life sciences, dental, pharmaceuticals, and cell and gene therapies.

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