MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 700 dedicated broadcast and digital coverage projects across more than 100 local television stations delivered unmatched local political reporting and hundreds of hours of free candidate airtime.

ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media today celebrated the conclusion of an extraordinary year of local political journalism, having delivered the most comprehensive, accessible, and community-centered midterm election coverage of any news media company in the country. Across multiple markets in battleground states, Gray's stations hosted, co-hosted, and broadcast more than 130 televised debates and candidate forums during the 2026 primary and general election cycles.

In total, Gray's stations produced more than 700 individual political specials, candidate profiles, and investigative features, providing candidates across all major political parties with hundreds of hours of free airtime, commercial-free streaming, and statewide simulcast production support. From premier statewide televised debates originating out of Gray's state-of-the-art Assembly Atlanta Studios in Doraville, GA, to multi-station broadcast networks spanning Georgia, South Carolina, Alaska, Iowa, Maine, and Minnesota, Gray's local stations and journalists brought voters face-to-face with the candidates shaping their communities and the nation and allowed candidates to speak directly to their potential constituents.

Marquee Debates & Statewide Coverage Highlights



Georgia (Statewide Broadcast & Streaming Network): Originating from Gray's Assembly Atlanta Studios in Doraville, GA, and broadcast live across Gray stations in every Georgia media market, Atlanta News First (WANF) hosted the state's defining general election debates: the Georgia Gubernatorial Town Hall Debate between Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican nominee Rick Jackson-the sole debate between the two candidates-featuring likely Georgia voters asking direct questions on cost-of-living concerns, infrastructure, and statewide data center growth; and the Georgia U.S. Senate Debate between incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and challenger U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, moderated by On the Record co-host Rick Folbaum alongside a statewide panel of Gray journalists. In addition, in Augusta, WRDW/WAGT delivered an exclusive 30-minute broadcast healthcare forum featuring Georgia's gubernatorial contenders.

South Carolina (Six-Station Coalition): Originating from the WIS studios in Columbia and moderated by Anchor Judi Gatson, Gray stations teamed up to broadcast the exclusive live South Carolina Gubernatorial Debate between Republican nominee Alan Wilson and Democratic nominee Jermaine Johnson. The debate aired and streamed live across Gray stations serving the Palmetto State-including WIS (Columbia), WHNS (Greenville-Spartanburg), WCSC (Charleston), WMBF (Myrtle Beach), WAGT (Augusta-Aiken), and was carried on WTOC (Savannah) and WBTV (Charlotte). Earlier in the cycle, WHNS, WCSC, and WIS collaborated to host four live primary debates across Newberry, Charleston, and Coastal Carolina. In addition, WHNS hosted the U.S. House District 4 debate featuring Rep. William Timmons and Courtney McClain.

Alaska (“Debate for the State” Series): In Anchorage, KTUU (Alaska's News Source) partnered with Alaska Public Media to co-produce the signature three-part“Debate for the State” broadcast series, carrying live debates for Alaska Governor, U.S. House, and U.S. Senate to voters across Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Juneau.

Iowa (Tri-Station Gubernatorial Coalition): KCRG (Cedar Rapids), KWQC (Davenport), and KTIV (Sioux City) combined forces to produce and broadcast three live statewide debates for Iowa Governor, in addition to co-hosting multi-candidate debates for Iowa's 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts and U.S. Senate primary.

Kentucky (Statewide U.S. Senate & Congressional Debates): WKYT in Lexington, joined by WFIE (Evansville) and WBKO (Bowling Green), broadcast the live general election debate for the high-profile Kentucky U.S. Senate race, as well as debates for Kentucky's 6th Congressional District and local judicial forums.

Maine (Open-Seat Gubernatorial & Senate Showdowns): WABI (Bangor) and WAGM (Presque Isle) united to host and broadcast live televised debates for Maine's open gubernatorial race as well as the hotly contested races for the U.S. Senate and Maine's 2nd Congressional District.

Minnesota (Farmfest Forums & Gubernatorial Debates): KEYC (Mankato), KTTC (Rochester), and KBJR (Duluth) broadcast the general election debate for Minnesota Governor, building on the stations' signature live coverage of the Minnesota Farmfest U.S. Senate and Gubernatorial candidate forums. Texas & Across the Country: In Waco, KWTX partnered with the Hispanic Leaders Network to stream and broadcast extensive multi-race candidate forums across five contested state and county legislative seats; in Connecticut, WFSB broadcast the live gubernatorial debate between Gov. Ned Lamont and Ryan Fazio; and in Michigan, WSYM (Lansing) simulcast the statewide general election debate for U.S. Senate, WLUC (Marquette) partnered with public television to broadcast a debate for the 38th State Senate District, and WNEM (Flint) provided extensive digital and broadcast reporting throughout the hotly contested Rogers–El-Sayed Senate race.

“Local broadcast journalism remains the cornerstone of American civic life,” said Sandy Breland, Gray Media Chief Operating Officer. “I'm proud of the work of our newsrooms stepping up to provide voters with substantive, unfiltered access to the candidates seeking to represent them. Hosting over 130 debates and candidate forums this year demonstrates our unwavering commitment to informing, empowering, and strengthening the communities we serve.”

Beyond candidate debates, Gray stations delivered unprecedented election programming across linear television, station websites, dedicated mobile apps, and Connected TV (CTV) streaming channels:



200+ Candidate Profiles & One-on-One Interviews: Giving voters an in-depth look at candidates' platforms, personal backgrounds, and legislative records. Dozens of Issues Explainers & Investigative Fact Checks: Breaking down state constitutional amendments, explaining local bond issues, and dissecting political campaign advertisements.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. We serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

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