MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mental health industry watchdog demands ban on restraints and criminal penalties for deaths and failure to protect

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights International has reviewed reforms promised after the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act became law in December 2024 and found that swift action to protect children is lacking, leaving them at ongoing risk. An estimated 120,000 to 200,000 young people enter residential psychiatric facilities each year in an industry generating $23 billion annually, yet government oversight remains minimal.

CCHR says unchecked restraint use endangers children and youths and demands a nationwide ban on restraints, especially for minors, citing medical examiner rulings of homicide in multiple restraint deaths.

Within 45 days of the law's enactment, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine was to be contracted for a study of youth residential programs, with findings due within three years on the nature, prevalence, severity, and scope of child abuse, neglect, and deaths. Biennial reports from a Federal Work Group are due by late 2026.

A 2020 Michigan case that helped drive reform shows the lethal consequences. A 16-year-old was restrained after throwing a sandwich; staff restrained him for roughly twelve minutes while he screamed,“I cannot breathe.” The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. Two former staffers pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and received probation; a nurse received probation for failing to provide care.[1]

The Marshall Project has documented ongoing abuse and neglect in facilities serving children with mental health, behavioral, and developmental treatment. Survivors described physical and sexual abuse, improper restraints and medical emergencies, uncovering discrepancies between police records and what facilities reported to regulators.[2]

In a July 2026 Kentucky case, prosecutors charged several staff members from a foster care psychiatric treatment facility with second-degree manslaughter in the restraint death of a 7-year-old.[3]

North Carolina responded to accusations of staff hitting, kicking, or punching children by announcing a 2025 pilot of a non-restraint de-escalation method in psychiatric residential treatment facilities. Investigations confirmed staff-on-youth physical abuse.[4]

In November 2026, Minnesota investigators reported that an employee at a children's mental health treatment center sexually abused three teens. One child estimated they had received sexual contact at least 50 times, including assaults in a bedroom without cameras.[5]

Ohio records at one facility treating ages 5–17 showed frequent police visits for assaults (including sexual), unsafe or prolonged restraints and medical neglect.[6] Proposed Ohio legislation this year would give the state greater authority to shut down facilities for patterns of serious violations, abuse, neglect, or exploitation.[7]

The same abuse is reported in the treatment of adults. In an April 2026 case, three workers at a Washington, D.C., psychiatric hospital were indicted on criminal negligence charges after a patient's death. They allegedly discovered the patient but failed to respond for 21 minutes-no assessment, emergency code, or CPR. The U.S. Attorney stated the staff did nothing and that the man was left to die.[8]

Florida reported a 2026 restraint death. Six workers restrained a man face-down as he repeatedly said he could not breathe. After being injected, the man went limp. Staff delayed CPR for 17 minutes. The facility failed to investigate fully or report the death promptly, and involved staff who remained on duty weeks later.[9]

Globally, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković called the October 2026 death of a 32-year-old at a psychiatric hospital a murder after reviewing restraint footage. Four medical technicians are suspected of aggravated murder, while a psychiatrist watched without intervening. [10]

The United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has repeatedly called for an end to restraints, seclusion, and forced treatment. Its October 1, 2026 guideline describes these practices as violence against persons with disabilities. CCHR concurs: prohibit all potentially lethal restraints.

Freedom-restraining measures, especially physical restraints against a patient's will, constitute a serious intrusion on basic human rights and an act of violence. The World Health Organization and UN Guideline on Mental Health, Human Rights and Legislation requires effective sanctions proportional to the offense and harm.[11]

Jan Eastgate, President of CCHR International, says:“No one should die in a psychiatric facility. Violence against patients, restraint deaths, and other assaults can no longer be dismissed as system failures or accidents-they are homicide that must face the full force of the law, with far greater, universal consequences for every individual involved.”

CCHR calls for a ban on restraint use and criminal penalties for violations. Until a ban exists, homicide charges should be filed against staff involved in restraint deaths-including any authorizing psychiatrist or doctor-along with financial penalties for facilities and their closure. Stronger penalties are essential. When helpless children and youths face such abuse, the lack of swift reforms and protections is unconscionable negligence.

CCHR is a mental health industry watchdog established by the Church of Scientology and renowned professor of psychiatry, Dr. Thomas Szasz, and is dedicated to investigating and exposing psychiatric human rights violations.

Sources:

[1]“Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act: Key Provisions and Status,” Legal Clarity, 30 June 2026

[2]“Staff member at Austin children's mental health treatment center sexually abused kids, state says,” MPR News, 13 Nov. 2026

[3] Satchel Walton,“Four years later, three indicted for JaCeon Terry's death in Louisville foster care,” Louisville Public Media, 16 July 2026

[4] Bradley George,“Mental health facilities in North Carolina will try a new method to avoid restraining young patients, WUNC News, 11 Aug. 2025

[5]“Staff member at Austin children's mental health treatment center sexually abused kids, state says,” MPR News, 13 Nov. 2026

[6]“It Was Supposed to Be a Haven for Troubled Teens. They Risked Everything to Escape,” The Marshall Project, 30 July 2026

[7]“Ohio Lawmaker Says Closing Troubled Treatment Facilities Isn't Enough to Protect Children,” The Marshall Project, 11 Nov. 2026

[8]“'Left to die:' Psychiatric Institute of Washington workers indicted after patient's death,” ABC 7 News, 8 April 2026

[9]“State investigates 30-bed mental health facility in Tampa, orders no new admissions, 10 Investigates,” Tampa Bay News, 14 Apr. 2026

[10] Torsten Hjelmar,“'There is no doubt that this is a murder': Croatia's PM, on a death in a psychiatric ward,” The European Times, 14 Nov. 2026

[11] W.H.O., OHCHR,“Guidance on Mental Health, Human Rights and Legislation,” 9 Oct. 2023

About Citizens Commission on Human Rights International

Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is an international mental health industry watchdog, established by the Church of Scientology, which has helped enact more than 190 worldwide reforms that protect the public from abuse.

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