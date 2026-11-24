MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas new home sales declined for the fifth consecutive month in October, falling to 5,018 from 5,221 in September, a 3.9% decrease and the lowest monthly level of 2026, according to the latest HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report.

The HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report exclusively uses data reported to the local Multiple Listing Services, the most comprehensive, current, and accurate information, from the REALTOR® Associations of North Texas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. All averages are based on three-month moving averages to capture seasonality and remove anomalies.

Pending sales, a measure of future sales activity, fell for the fifth consecutive month to 5,119 from 5,465 in September, down 6.3%. Pending contracts were 12.8% below the 5,873 pending sales recorded in October 2025. All four major Texas markets reported fewer pending sales in October.

“Pending sales, a predictor of future sales, peaked six months ago in April and, except for San Antonio, are at their lowest levels since 2022. Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston sales are also at their lowest levels since 2022, with Austin and San Antonio doing slightly better. New home prices are following a similar downward trend,” said Ben Caballero, CEO of HomesUSA.com and the nation's top-ranked real estate agent.

According to the HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index, the statewide average Days on Market (DOM) was essentially flat at 109 days in October compared with 108 in September and 109 in August. However, October's average was four days below the 113 days recorded in October 2025.

“Don't misunderstand what the Days on Market is telling us year-over-year. It's not saying buyer demand caused homes to sell faster but may be caused by a seasonal change in the mix of homes sold,” Caballero said, adding,“And for the last three months, the DOM has been as flat as west Texas!”

The average new home sale price statewide fell to $415,948 in October from $419,016 in September, a decrease of $3,068 or 0.7%, and the lowest monthly average of 2026. In October 2025, the average new home price in Texas was $428,309.

New home sales declined in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio, while Houston remained essentially flat. Average prices fell in Austin, Houston and San Antonio, while Dallas-Fort Worth was essentially flat.

Active listings were essentially unchanged statewide at 37,093 in October compared with 37,056 in September, an increase of 37 listings or 0.1%. The statewide sales-to-list-price ratio edged up to 97.87% in October from 97.81% in September.

Compared with October 2025, active listings were 2.2% lower than the 37,909 recorded a year earlier. The statewide sales-to-list-price ratio was higher than the 96.55% reported in October 2025.

HomesUSA.com's Texas New Home Sales Report and New Home Sales Index are typically issued on or before the monthly U.S. Commerce Department's New Residential Sales Report, set this month for November 24, 2026, at census.gov/construction/soc/schedule.html.

About the Report

The HomesUSA.com monthly report covers closed sales recorded in MLSs by the 10th day of the following month. The report features 3-month moving averages for six essential market data points, including DOM, sales volume, sales prices, sales-to-list price ratio, pending sales, and active listings. We also provide a master chart for the 12-month moving averages for comparison. Caballero explains that the 3-month moving average indices track market seasonality, while the 12-month moving average removes seasonality and tracks the longer trend.

DAYS ON MARKET: Selling times remain essentially flat statewide

Statewide average Days on Market was 109 days in October versus 108 in September, effectively unchanged and ending five consecutive months of improvement. October's average was four days shorter than the 113 days recorded in October 2025.

Austin was the only major market to post a decline in Days on Market, falling to 94 days from 97 in September. Dallas-Fort Worth was essentially flat at 130 days versus 129; Houston rose to 98 days from 96; and San Antonio increased to 104 days from 102. Dallas-Fort Worth recorded the longest marketing times among the four markets.

Note: New homes typically spend more time on the market than existing homes because many are listed while still under construction. Each MLS may calculate DOM differently, so direct comparisons may not always be reliable. (Chart: Texas New Homes Days on Market )

NEW HOME SALES: Statewide sales reach 2026 low

New home sales statewide dropped to 5,018 in October from 5,221 in September, a 3.9% month-over-month decline and the fifth consecutive monthly decrease. Sales were 7.6% below the 5,430 recorded in October 2025. October marked the lowest monthly statewide sales total of 2026.

Austin declined to 709 sales from 735 in September, Dallas-Fort Worth fell to 1,657 from 1,702, and San Antonio decreased to 927 from 1,052. Houston was essentially flat at 1,724 compared with 1,733, and led the four major markets in sales. (Chart: Texas New Home Sales )

NEW HOME PRICES: Statewide average hits 2026 low

The statewide average new home sale price decreased to $415,948 in October from $419,016 in September, down $3,068 or 0.7%, and the lowest level of 2026. The average was 2.9% below October 2025, when it was $428,309.

Austin's average price declined to $455,885 from $466,663 in September. Houston fell to $402,169 from $406,408, and San Antonio dropped to $327,465 from $332,867. Dallas-Fort Worth was essentially flat at $464,684 versus $465,663, and had the highest average price of the four markets. (Chart: Texas New Home Prices )

PENDING SALES: Contracts decline in all four markets

Pending sales fell statewide to 5,119 in October from 5,465 in September, down 6.3% month over month. Pending contracts declined for the fifth consecutive month to their lowest 2026 total and were 12.8% below in October 2025, when they totaled 5,873.

All four major markets reported declines: Austin fell to 896 from 956, Dallas-Fort Worth declined to 1,878 from 2,013, Houston decreased to 1,447 from 1,542, and San Antonio dropped to 898 from 954. Dallas-Fort Worth continued to lead in pending sales. (Chart: Texas Pending Home Sales )

ACTIVE LISTINGS: Inventory holds steady statewide

Active listings remained essentially unchanged at 37,093 in October versus 37,056 in September, an increase of just 37 listings or 0.1%. Inventory was 2.2% below in October 2025, when there were 37,909 active listings statewide.

Dallas-Fort Worth increased to 9,140 active listings from 8,938 in September. Austin was essentially flat at 6,052 versus 6,067, as was Houston at 16,036 versus 16,092. San Antonio declined to 5,864 from 5,959. Houston continued to have the largest inventory among the four major markets. (Chart: Texas Active Listings )

SALES-TO-LIST PRICE RATIO: Statewide ratio edges higher

The statewide sales-to-list-price ratio increased slightly to 97.87% in October from 97.81% in September. The ratio also rose from 96.55% in October 2025.

Austin rose to 98.13% from 97.89% in September, while Houston increased to 97.82% from 97.64%. Dallas-Fort Worth was essentially flat at 97.48% versus 97.50%. San Antonio edged down to 98.45% from 98.56%, remaining the highest of the four markets. (Chart: Texas Sales-to-List Price Ratio )

About the HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index

The HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index is reported as both a 3-month and 12-month moving average of the Days on Market for new homes listed in the local Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) for Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Created by Ben Caballero in December 2017, it is the first Days on Market index to track the Texas new home market based on activity in its largest markets and includes homes listed while under construction. (Chart: 12-Month Moving Averages )

About HomesUSA.com®

HomesUSA.com is America's perennial top brokerage for new-home sales, founded by Ben Caballero, the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history and a three-time Guinness World Records title holder. Ranked by RealTrends as America's top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Caballero invented SpecDeck®, HomesUSA.com's mission-critical builder technology used by more than 70 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. The AI-enhanced platform helps builders sell homes faster leveraging the newest home sales technology. Caballero is the only individual real estate agent ever to top $3 billion in annual residential sales – four consecutive times (2022-2025). Ben's podcast series is available widely, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music and YouTube. Learn more at HomesUSA.com, on X @bcaballero or @HomesUSA and on Facebook /HomesUSAdotcom.

Note for journalists: You may contact Ben Caballero directly by email at....

REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

Media Contact:

Kevin Hawkins

(206) 866-1220

...

Image: Ben Caballero



Individual Chart images:

Chart: Days on Market – Thru October 2026:

Chart: New Home Sales – Thru October 2026:

Chart: New Home Prices – Thru October 2026:

Chart: Pending Home Sales – Thru October 2026:

Chart: Active Listings – Thru October 2026:

Chart: Sales-to-List Price Ratio – Thru October 2026:

Chart: 12-Month Moving Averages – Thru October 2026: