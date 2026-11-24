MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The milestone highlights Endeavour Wellness's commitment to developing and retaining its psychologists, providing consistent support for clients across Kirrawee and Blacktown.

SYDNEY, NSW, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Wellness has announced that three of its current provisional psychologists, Lara Rutstein, Natalie Marton and Ashwin Vignaraja, will achieve full registration in 2027, marking the next stage of their careers with Endeavour Wellness.

Endeavour Wellness psychologists Lara Rutstein, Natalie Marton and Ashwin Vignaraja, who will achieve full registration in 2027.

All three psychologists have gained valuable professional experience at Endeavour Wellness, supported by supervision and mentoring as they work towards full registration. The practice has provided an environment where they can develop their skills, build relationships with clients and establish their careers.

Continuing Care with Trusted Psychologists

For existing clients, the transition means they can continue working with psychologists who understand their personal circumstances, therapeutic goals and progress. These established relationships are an important part of psychological care, allowing clients to continue their treatment without having to start again with a new practitioner.

Lara Rutstein works at the Kirrawee practice, supporting children, adolescents and adults with a range of emotional and psychological challenges.

Natalie Marton and Ashwin Vignaraja are based at the Blacktown practice, where they assist clients with a range of personal and mental health concerns.

Joel Curtis, Owner and Principal Psychologist of Endeavour Wellness, said the upcoming registrations are a proud moment for the practice and the three psychologists.

"We're incredibly proud of Lara, Natalie and Ashwin and the progress they've made during their time with Endeavour Wellness. Supporting the next generation of psychologists is something we genuinely value, and it's especially rewarding to see them grow professionally while continuing to be part of our team.

"For our clients, it also means they can maintain the relationships they've already built with their psychologists, rather than having to start again with someone new."

Supporting the Next Generation of Psychologists

As Lara, Natalie and Ashwin prepare for full registration, Endeavour Wellness is also preparing to welcome its next group of provisional psychologists. These new team members will receive supervision and mentoring as they gain practical experience and work towards becoming fully registered psychologists.

The practice plans to continue this approach, helping early-career psychologists develop their skills while building a team that can meet the needs of its clients and the wider community.

More information about the practice and the three psychologists progressing to full registration in 2027 is available on the Endeavour Wellness website.

About Endeavour Wellness

Endeavour Wellness is a psychology practice supporting adults, couples, families and individuals, with locations in Kirrawee and Blacktown. The practice provides counselling, coaching and performance psychology services, with a focus on personalised care that reflects each client's needs and circumstances.

Press Inquiries

Serena Lubrano

serena [at] riselocal.com.au

