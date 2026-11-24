MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic acquisition to accelerate integrated AI automation across the assembly line of insurance, reducing time and cost incurred in the most critical policy workflows

Chicago, IL, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems (“Applied”) today announced that it has acquired Tailwind, a leading InsurTech in document and data retrieval, to accelerate Applied's vision to be the current that connects insurance. Using Tailwind's AI-powered technology, Applied will further automate the retrieval of carrier documents and their intake into Applied's management systems. This will significantly accelerate the delivery of end-to-end AI automations across operational, financial, and trading workflows. The combination of Applied and Tailwind will create intelligent automation, connectivity and collaboration at each stage of the risk lifecycle, unlocking growth and reducing back-office costs.

“Critical insurance workflows depend on risk and policy data, yet that data is locked in documents behind carrier portals and across fragmented systems. Our ambition is to help the insurance industry connect and automate the most cumbersome and valuable workflows between agencies, brokers and carriers. This is another important step to bringing that ambition to life,” said Graham Blackwell, chief executive officer, Applied Systems.“Tailwind also brings to Applied exceptional talent that is passionate about seizing this moment and partnering with our customers to deliver AI transformation.”

Tailwind provides automated document retrieval, data normalization and client reporting for new business and renewals. By equipping brokerage leaders with advanced AI to obtain documents from loss runs to policies, Tailwind modernizes and streamlines age-old processes for top 100 brokerages across the US. Tailwind is the brokerage's digital mailroom: a single place to obtain, process, and file critical information. As part of Applied, Tailwind will accelerate delivery across the three core domains of the Epic Conductor AI platform: operational AI automation, financial AI automation, and connected AI trading. Specifically:



Financial automation – Commission Reconciliation: automated commission statement retrieval (EB and non-downloaded P&C)​ will remove the step of agencies uploading their commissions statements for automated reconciliation, avoiding the pain of finding and uploading statements each month.

Operational automation – Policy Data Capture and Updates: Non-downloaded policy documents and client communications retrieved from carriers will be pre-populated into the relevant areas of the agency management system. This will deliver material time, effort and cost savings on tasks such as starting a submission or creating a plan shell. Connected Trading: Loss run data retrieved from carriers will be pre-populated into renewal and new business submissions to advance agentic trading.

“Our mission at Tailwind has always been to organize insurance information so brokerages can spend less time retrieving data and more time advising their clients,” said Mike Heider, chief executive officer and co-founder, Tailwind.“Joining Applied helps us accelerate this mission and we are excited to join forces together to significantly expand the value of insurance AI across the assembly line of insurance, driving more profitable growth for all stakeholders.”

For more information on this acquisition, please click here.

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the current that connects the insurance value chain. As the world's largest provider of insurance software, Applied connects agencies, brokers, and carriers across the global flow of risk, orchestrating data, intelligence, and action at every connection. As those connections multiply, value compounds – powering a smarter, faster, and more connected insurance industry that serves as a foundation for vibrant economies where more businesses, communities and dreams can move forward.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems 678-438-5093...