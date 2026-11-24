MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tom Hambridge, the five-time GRAMMY-winning songwriter, producer and longtime Buddy Guy drummer, steps out from behind the kit to bring his OUT FRONT tour to the Iridium for a night of blues, rock, and the stories behind the hits

EVENT DETAILS:

Tom Hambridge OUT FRONT Tour | The Iridium, New York, NY

Date: Thursday, Dec. 10, 2026

Show Time: 8:30 p.m.

Address: The Iridium, 1650 Broadway (at 51st Street), New York, NY 10019

Tickets: $38.62 to $44.21. Available online at

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five-time GRAMMY-winning songwriter, producer, vocalist and drummer Tom Hambridge will bring his live show, Tom Hambridge OUT FRONT, to The Iridium at 1650 Broadway in New York City on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Best known for years behind the drums as Buddy Guy's drummer and musical director, Hambridge takes center stage with his band for a high-energy concert celebrating the songs and stories that helped shape modern blues, roots rock and rock & roll. He performs songs he has written and produced for some of the biggest artists in the world and shares how those hits came together.

More Than 1,000 Songs and 100 Albums

Over his career, Hambridge has written more than 1,000 songs and produced more than 100 albums. His work spans artists including Buddy Guy, Eric Clapton, ZZ Top, B.B. King, Van Morrison, George Thorogood, Joe Bonamassa, Christone“Kingfish” Ingram, Keb' Mo', Susan Tedeschi, Jason Isbell and Steven Tyler.

Hambridge has won five GRAMMY Awards and produced 15 GRAMMY-nominated albums. He has also toured as musical director and drummer for Buddy Guy, Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley and Roy Buchanan.

A Night for Blues Fans and Music Lovers

Tom Hambridge OUT FRONT pairs world-class musicianship with an inside look at one of the most accomplished careers in modern American music. Whether guests are lifelong blues fans or simply love great songs, the show is a rare chance to hear the music and the stories of one of the industry's most respected songwriters and producers, live in an intimate room.

The Iridium is the perfect stage for the night. Tucked below Broadway at 51st Street, steps from the theaters of Times Square, fans can watch Hambridge's hands on the drums and hear the stories behind the songs as if they were sitting in on a studio session. Guests can make a full night of it with dinner served throughout the show, from shareable appetizers to burgers, pastas and house-made desserts, along with a full bar, craft cocktails and a curated wine list. The Iridium has hosted blues and rock legends including Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck and Steve Miller, and it was the home of guitar pioneer Les Paul, who played there weekly until 2009.

Watch and Listen

Live performance:“Sweet Mama Didn't Raise No Fool,” Live at The Fallout Shelter, Norwood, Mass. (YouTube)

Playlist: Tom Hambridge, Out Front (Spotify)

About The Iridium

The Iridium opened in 1994 and has been at 1650 Broadway, in the heart of Times Square, since 2001. The intimate 180-seat club is known for jazz, blues and rock performances and was the longtime home of Les Paul's weekly shows. Artists who have played The Iridium include Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck, Steve Miller, Joe Walsh, Joe Satriani and members of the Rolling Stones. The Iridium is managed by Lessing's Hospitality Group. For the full calendar, visit .

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