MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading nonprofit serving children, youth, and families selects Credible EHR to enhance reporting, streamline workflows, and support community-based behavioral health and social services

Nashville, Tenn. & San Diego, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading technology partner for behavioral health and human services organizations, specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions, today announced that San Diego Youth Services (SDYS) has selected the Qualifacts Credible EHR to support its mission of delivering comprehensive behavioral health, housing, prevention, adoption, and family support services to children, youth, and families throughout San Diego County.

Serving thousands of clients annually across 26 programs and 13 locations, SDYS provides a broad continuum of care, including outpatient behavioral health services, school-based programs, prevention services, adoption support, and temporary and shelter housing. As the organization continues to expand its impact across San Diego County, SDYS sought a technology platform capable of supporting its diverse service lines, strengthening data-driven decision-making, and creating a scalable foundation for future growth.

"We were looking for a solution that could help us move beyond the limitations of our previous system and give our teams the tools they need to work more efficiently," said Hanan Scrapper, Chief Operating Officer, San Diego Youth Services. "Credible stood out because of its powerful reporting and dashboard capabilities, customizable workflows, improved referral management, and strong auditing and compliance functionality. The platform will help us gain greater insight into program performance while making it easier for staff to access the information they need to serve clients effectively."

As SDYS evaluated its needs for a next-generation EHR platform, leadership prioritized a solution that would address several operational challenges, including manual processes for tracking staff training completion, limited reporting flexibility, fragmented scheduling workflows, and difficulties supporting staff who often work in community settings with inconsistent internet connectivity. The organization also sought stronger client record management capabilities and more efficient ways to monitor compliance and organizational performance across programs.

With Credible EHR, SDYS will gain:



Enhanced reporting and analytics capabilities with Qualifacts Data and Analytics tools with access to real-time operational data

Customizable fields and workflows to support diverse program requirements

Improved referral tracking and care coordination across departments and service lines

Better support for staff working in community-based environments where connectivity can be a challenge

Robust security and compliance safeguards, including HIPAA-compliant workflows, advanced auditing capabilities, and support for organizational security requirements Improved client record management, including tools to identify and resolve duplicate client profiles, helping maintain data integrity and continuity of care

"Organizations like San Diego Youth Services play a critical role in delivering behavioral healthcare, housing, prevention, and family support services to children and families across their communities," said Josh Schoeller, CEO, Qualifacts. "We're proud to partner with SDYS as they modernize their technology foundation, empower staff with actionable insights, and strengthen their ability to deliver high-quality, coordinated care."

In addition to implementing Credible, SDYS is evaluating future opportunities to further optimize operations through telehealth, client engagement tools, advanced analytics, AI-powered workflow enhancements, and revenue cycle management capabilities. As California's behavioral health landscape continues to evolve, SDYS is also exploring solutions to support direct billing for Medi-Cal, Enhanced Care Management (ECM), and managed care plans, enabling more efficient reimbursement processes and positioning the organization for long-term growth and sustainability.

By adopting Credible, SDYS is positioning itself to better support staff, enhance service delivery, and leverage data-driven insights across its organization, ensuring it can continue meeting the evolving needs of children, youth, and families throughout the region.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO YOUTH SERVICES

San Diego Youth Services is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children, youth, and families thrive. Through a comprehensive network of behavioral health, housing, prevention, adoption, and family support programs, the organization serves communities across San Diego County through 26 programs operating from 13 locations.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading behavioral health technology partner, specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning solutions enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology-we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.

CONTACT: Tristan Galvan Qualifacts...