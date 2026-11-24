MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Garden City, New York, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silberstein & Miklos, P.C., a Long Island medical malpractice law firm operating under the ASK4SAM banner, is expanding its focus on claims involving hospital errors and negligent care for patients and families throughout Nassau County, Suffolk County, and surrounding Long Island communities. When hospitals, physicians, nurses, surgeons, and other healthcare professionals fail to meet accepted medical standards, preventable mistakes can result in serious injuries, permanent disabilities, worsening medical conditions, and wrongful death. The firm focuses on investigating complex medical negligence claims and pursuing accountability for preventable patient harm.







Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. (ASK4SAM) Addresses Hospital Negligence and Medical Malpractice Claims Across Nassau and Suffolk Counties

Hospital malpractice can involve numerous forms of negligence, including misdiagnosis, delayed diagnosis, surgical errors, medication mistakes, anesthesia complications, emergency room negligence, birth injuries, and inadequate patient monitoring. Healthcare providers have a professional responsibility to follow established medical standards and provide appropriate treatment based on each patient's condition. When medical professionals or healthcare institutions fail to fulfill these responsibilities, patients may experience unnecessary complications, prolonged hospitalization, additional medical procedures, and substantial financial hardship.

Patients and families affected by suspected hospital negligence or negligent medical treatment are encouraged to seek prompt legal evaluation. Early legal intervention can help preserve medical records, obtain expert medical assessments, identify potentially responsible parties, and protect important legal rights under New York law. For information regarding potential medical malpractice claims, contact Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. at (718) 204-8000 or visit

Medical malpractice investigations frequently require comprehensive reviews of hospital documentation and healthcare procedures. Attorneys may examine medical charts, physician notes, nursing records, laboratory results, diagnostic imaging, medication administration records, surgical reports, and discharge instructions. Qualified medical experts can evaluate whether healthcare providers complied with the applicable standard of care and whether a departure from accepted medical practices directly contributed to patient injuries. This detailed investigation is essential when establishing negligence and causation in complex hospital malpractice litigation.

Diagnostic negligence remains a significant source of medical malpractice claims. Failure to recognize symptoms, order appropriate screening tests, interpret diagnostic results accurately, or recommend timely specialist referrals can allow serious medical conditions to progress. Delayed diagnosis involving cancer, stroke, heart disease, infections, sepsis, and neurological disorders may reduce treatment opportunities and increase the risk of permanent injury. Medical misdiagnosis can also expose patients to unnecessary procedures, incorrect medications, and treatments that fail to address the underlying condition.

Surgical negligence represents another major category of hospital malpractice. Surgical mistakes may include wrong-site surgery, retained surgical instruments, improper surgical techniques, anesthesia errors, preventable infections, and inadequate postoperative monitoring. Medication errors involving incorrect prescriptions, improper dosages, harmful drug interactions, or failures to monitor adverse reactions can also result in severe complications. These medical errors may cause organ damage, brain injuries, permanent disability, and other catastrophic health conditions requiring extensive treatment.

Emergency room negligence can further contribute to preventable patient injuries. Emergency departments must evaluate patients promptly, recognize potentially life-threatening symptoms, and provide appropriate diagnostic testing and medical intervention. Failures involving patient triage, delayed treatment, inadequate monitoring, or communication breakdowns may worsen existing conditions. Similarly, inadequate staffing, insufficient supervision, and failures to follow hospital safety protocols can expose patients to unnecessary risks.

The financial consequences of negligent medical care can extend well beyond initial hospitalization. Injured patients may require corrective surgeries, rehabilitation, physical therapy, prescription medications, specialist consultations, home healthcare services, and long-term medical treatment. These expenses can create overwhelming financial pressure, particularly when injuries prevent a return to employment. Medical malpractice claims may seek compensation for medical expenses, future healthcare costs, lost wages, diminished earning capacity, pain and suffering, emotional distress, and reduced quality of life.

Hospital negligence claims frequently involve complex negotiations with healthcare institutions and insurance companies. Hospitals and medical professionals may rely on experienced defense attorneys and insurance carriers to challenge allegations of malpractice, dispute causation, or minimize damages. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. approaches these cases through detailed documentation, medical expert consultation, and strategic legal preparation designed to establish responsibility and pursue appropriate compensation for injured patients.

Medical malpractice litigation also serves an important role in promoting patient safety and healthcare accountability. Legal investigations can uncover systemic failures involving inadequate communication, insufficient medical staffing, improper supervision, deficient training, and failures to follow established treatment procedures. Holding negligent healthcare providers accountable can encourage improvements in medical practices and help reduce the risk of preventable injuries.

Serving Long Island communities, including Nassau County and Suffolk County, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. represents patients and families affected by hospital errors, physician negligence, surgical malpractice, diagnostic failures, medication mistakes, emergency room negligence, and wrongful death. Through comprehensive investigations, collaboration with qualified medical experts, and dedicated legal advocacy, the firm remains committed to pursuing accountability and fair compensation for individuals harmed by negligent medical care.

About Silberstein & Miklos, P.C.:

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. is a New York personal injury law firm representing victims of negligence throughout Long Island, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island. The firm handles complex medical malpractice matters involving hospital negligence, physician errors, delayed diagnosis, surgical malpractice, medication errors, birth injuries, emergency room negligence, wrongful death, motor vehicle accidents, and other serious injury claims. Through thorough case preparation and dedicated legal representation, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. works to pursue justice and fair compensation for injured individuals and their families.







Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. (ASK4SAM) Pursues Delayed Diagnosis and Medical Negligence Claims Across Manhattan and Queens

Press Inquiries

Justin West

jwest [at] ask4sam.net

877-ASK4SAM

/long-island-personal-injury-attorney/

600 Old Country Road

Garden City, NY 11530

For additional information regarding hospital negligence and medical malpractice representation on Long Island, contactator visit