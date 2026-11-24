MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces its Shortlist

New York, NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InboxAlly has been shortlisted in The 2026/27 Cloud Awards program in the the following categories:







3 Cloud Awards nominations. One inbox-first platform.



Cloud CRM, Sales, and Marketing Solution of the Year;

SaaS Solution of the Year (Enterprise); Cloud Industry Impact of the Year.

Operated by the international awards body of the same name, The Cloud Awards has been celebrating the leaders in cloud computing for over 15 years. The program received entries from organizations of all sizes from across the globe, including the USA and Canada, the UK and Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

The program underwent a refresh in 2026, with a new list of categories reflecting the latest trends in cloud computing. Categories cover business cloud systems (such as ERP, CRM and FinTech), platforms and infrastructure (including use of AI), cloud security, risk and trust solutions, and cloud impact or market leadership. All awards carry an '... of the Year' title – making the program a celebration of 2026's most outstanding achievements in cloud computing.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said:“We're very pleased to reveal the shortlist for the 16th annual Cloud Awards. These awards act as the final say on 2026's landmark breakthroughs across all areas of cloud computing – including agentic AI, cloud security, and cloud platforms. Being shortlisted is a true indicator of an organization's success in harnessing the cloud to deliver true value to their users.

“InboxAlly is well-deserving of their place amongst this year's shortlistees – demonstrating innovation, value, and resilience in a challenging marketplace. We wish them, and their fellow shortlistees well as we enter the next round of judging.”

Darren Blumenfeld, CEO of InboxAlly, said:“Being shortlisted in three categories, including SaaS Solution of the Year and Cloud Industry Impact of the Year, tells us the problem we're solving matters. Businesses invest heavily in email, yet too many of their messages never reach the inbox. Our team has spent the past year building smarter ways to protect sender reputation and get legitimate email seen by the people it's meant for. This recognition belongs to them and to the customers who trust us with their most important communications. We're looking forward to the next round of judging and congratulate our fellow shortlistees.”

The program will now begin its second round of judging, reducing the shortlist to a selection of finalists in each category. Cloud Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday December 15 2026, with the final winners revealed in January 2027.

The program will return to welcome new submissions in Fall 2027, to continue recognizing excellence in cloud computing solutions.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: 2026-27-shortlist

The FinTech Awards and The Cloud Security Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence in financial technologies and cybersecurity respectively. The next entry deadline, for The FinTech Awards, is Friday January 22 2027.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).



Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit

About InboxAlly

InboxAlly is an award-winning email deliverability platform that helps businesses, marketers, agencies, and enterprises ensure their emails land in the inbox, not the spam folder. The platform offers a complete deliverability toolkit including automated email warmup, sender reputation repain, inbox placement testing across major providers, authentication monitoring, blacklist checks, and advanced analytics. Trusted by organizations of all sizes, InboxAlly helps clients protect their sender reputation, maximize campaign performance, and drive stronger ROI from email.

Press Inquiries

For InboxAlly

Vivian Bastos - Marketing Manager



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(347) 997-1661

For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Sales and Marketing Manager



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(212) 574-8117