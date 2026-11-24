Ottawa, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global semiconductor market is valued at USD 676.06 billion in 2026, up from USD 627.76 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 1,277.45 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 7.36%. Asia Pacific grows from USD 332.95 billion in 2025 to USD 688.30 billion by 2035.







Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Artificial intelligence is the strongest demand engine. Nvidia reported data center revenue up 117% year over year in its fiscal second quarter of 2027, and TSMC reported third-quarter 2026 revenue up 41.2% in U.S. dollars, with high-performance computing at 68% of revenue. Industry data released by the Semiconductor Industry Association show global chip sales rose 24.1% from the second to the third quarter of 2026.

Supply is the constraint. TSMC says demand for AI chips still exceeds its supply capability, high-bandwidth memory prices keep rising, and governments are using tariffs and incentives to bring production home. For chip designers, foundries, memory makers, equipment suppliers, device makers and investors, the questions are how long AI demand stays this strong, where new capacity is built, and which segments carry growth when the cycle normalizes.

Full report:

Request a sample:







Figure 1: Semiconductor Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

The market roughly doubles between 2025 and 2035. AI data centers drive near-term growth, while automotive, industrial automation and connected devices broaden demand over the decade.

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

Semiconductor Market: Leading and Fastest-Growing Segments

Segment Group Leading Segment Fastest-Growing Segment Why It Matters Component Memory devices Logic and AI accelerators scaling HBM and DRAM shortages lift memory value Application Networking & communications (~29.75%) Automotive Data center networks lead; vehicles add chip content Region Asia Pacific (52.93%) North America Manufacturing base vs new U.S. fabs

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Component. Memory devices held the largest share in 2025. AI servers need large amounts of high-bandwidth memory, and suppliers report rising prices and record margins. Logic devices and microprocessors, including AI accelerators and data center CPUs, are scaling fastest in revenue terms. The report also covers power devices, MCUs, analog ICs, sensors and discrete power devices.

Application. Networking and communications led with about 29.75% of revenue in 2025 as data centers and telecom networks expand. Automotive is expected to grow fastest as electric vehicles advanced driver assistance systems

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

Semiconductor Market by Region

Region Position Key Facts Growth Signal Asia Pacific Largest (52.93% share) USD 332.95B (2025) → USD 688.30B (2035) Taiwan, Korea, China, Japan manufacturing base North America Fastest-growing TSMC USD 100B U.S. plan; tariff policy Onshore fabs and AI chip design Europe Established Automotive and industrial chip strength Power and SiC investment Latin America and MEA Emerging Assembly and test growth Electronics manufacturing shifts

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific held 52.93% of revenue in 2025, growing from USD 332.95 billion to USD 688.30 billion by 2035 at a 7.53% CAGR. Taiwan leads leading-edge foundry output, Korea leads memory, and Japan and China are expanding capacity. TSMC added 3-nanometer fabs in Taiwan in 2026.

North America. North America is the fastest-growing region. In August 2025, TSMC said it would invest USD 100 billion in the U.S. for three fabs, two packaging plants and an R&D center in Arizona, and the U.S. announced a 100% tariff on imported semiconductors with exemptions for companies building U.S. factories. TSMC has pulled in its second Arizona fab to the third quarter of 2027 and is evaluating a possible site in Texas.

Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Europe focuses on automotive, industrial and power semiconductors. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are growing in assembly, test and electronics manufacturing.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 2: Key Semiconductor Developments, 2025–2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

AI data center chips are setting the pace. Nvidia's data center revenue rose 117% year over year in the quarter ended July 26, 2026, and the company guided the next quarter higher, with its Vera Rubin platform expected to reach about 20% of data center revenue.

What it indicates: AI accelerators are now the largest single growth driver, pulling demand for memory, packaging and networking chips with them.

Memory has moved from oversupply to shortage. Micron's fiscal third-quarter 2026 revenue nearly doubled from the prior quarter on high-bandwidth memory demand, and analysts report HBM shortages and price increases that are pressuring chip-buyer margins.

What it indicates: Memory makers gain pricing power; device makers face higher bill-of-materials costs.

Leading-edge foundry capacity is the bottleneck. TSMC's third-quarter 2026 revenue beat guidance, with 7-nanometer and smaller nodes at 79% of wafer revenue and 3-nanometer alone at 33%. Management said AI demand still exceeds supply.

What it indicates: Capacity at advanced nodes and packaging decides who can ship; foundry customers secure supply with long-term commitments.

Policy is reshaping where chips are made. U.S. tariffs with factory exemptions and large investment plans such as TSMC's USD 100 billion commitment are moving fabs and packaging closer to end customers.

What it indicates: Supply chains are becoming regional, raising costs but reducing geographic risk.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers