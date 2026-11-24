Kaminskiy Design & Remodeling, Best Kitchen Designer in Ranch & Coast's San Diego's Best 2026, the company's third consecutive year of Ranch & Coast recognition.

An Encinitas kitchen designed and built by Kaminskiy Design & Remodeling: two-tone cabinetry, quartz counters, a larger window and island seating, with the home's original hardwood floors preserved.

Sergei Kaminskiy, founder and CEO of Kaminskiy Design & Remodeling, at the company's Design Center in San Diego.

Island seating in the Encinitas kitchen by Kaminskiy Design & Remodeling, facing the custom wood hood and two-tone cabinetry.

The enlarged kitchen window over the sink in the Encinitas remodel by Kaminskiy Design & Remodeling, with quartz counters.

Third straight year of Ranch & Coast recognition for the San Diego design-build remodeler, and a second year in the Best Kitchen Designer category.

- Sergei Kaminskiy, founder and CEO, Kaminskiy Design & RemodelingSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kaminskiy Design & Remodeling, the founder-led design-build remodeler that has designed and built San Diego homes since 2005, has been named Best Kitchen Designer in Ranch & Coast magazine's San Diego's Best 2026. The honor appears in the magazine's Best of Home 2026 feature, the annual roll of the region's finest in home design and building, drawn from the picks of Ranch & Coast's editors and readers.The award marks the third consecutive year that Ranch & Coast has recognized Kaminskiy Design & Remodeling. The company was named Best Home Remodeler in 2024, took both Best Home Remodeler and Best Kitchen Designer in 2025, and is named Best Kitchen Designer for a second year running in 2026."A kitchen is the room a family actually lives in, so it is the room where design has to earn its keep every single day," said Sergei Kaminskiy, founder and CEO of Kaminskiy Design & Remodeling. "This recognition belongs to our designers, who sit at the client's kitchen table and listen first, and to the project managers and crews who build exactly what was drawn. Being chosen three years in a row by the people who know San Diego homes best is the kind of trust we work for."One team from the first sketch to the final walkthroughThe same company designs the kitchen and builds it. Designers, an architectural team, project managers and lead technicians are all on staff, so a homeowner works with one accountable team from the first visit through design, permits, construction and the final walkthrough, with a fixed price in writing and a visible schedule. Every San Diego kitchen remodeling project follows the planning guidelines of the National Kitchen and Bath Association, and materials are selected with the homeowner's San Diego kitchen designer at the company's Design Center in Rancho Bernardo.Kitchens across San Diego CountyRecent kitchens span the county, from Encinitas, Point Loma and La Jolla to Carmel Valley, Poway and Rancho Bernardo. In Encinitas, a dated soffit and a small window had left the kitchen feeling closed in. The company's designers removed the soffit, framed a larger window with sconces above it, and reworked the layout for island seating without changing the kitchen's footprint. Cherry base cabinets now sit under painted uppers, with quartz counters and a glazed ceramic tile backsplash, and the home's original hardwood floors were preserved and patched."Awards are nice to hang on the wall, but what earned them is simpler," Kaminskiy said. "A clear price, a schedule you can see, a project manager who talks to you every day, and a crew that treats your home as if their own family lived there. We have done it that way for twenty-one years, and we are not about to change."A record built on homeowner votesThe Ranch & Coast honor joins a long record for the San Diego kitchen designer and remodeler. Kaminskiy Design & Remodeling has been voted a San Diego Union-Tribune Readers Poll favorite in 14 of the past 15 years and has earned more than 60 honors and readers' choice awards since 2010. The full list is on the company's awards and recognitions page.For homeowners planning a kitchenEvery Kaminskiy project begins with a complimentary in-home design consultation. A San Diego kitchen designer from the company visits the home, listens, measures and shares first ideas, with no obligation. A free kitchen remodel cost calculator on the company's website gives a San Diego price range in about a minute.About Kaminskiy Design & RemodelingKaminskiy Design & Remodeling is an award-winning design-build remodeling company founded in San Diego in 2005 by Sergei and Elena Kaminskiy and still led by its founder. The company designs and builds whole-home remodels, kitchens, bathrooms, additions and accessory dwelling units for homeowners across San Diego County, with its own designers, architectural team, project managers and crews, and backs every remodel with a two-year warranty, double the industry standard. More than 1,000 San Diego families have trusted the company with their homes. Kaminskiy Design & Remodeling is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, a member of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry and the National Kitchen and Bath Association, and holds California contractor license #922807. Its Design Center is at 12396 World Trade Drive, Suite 108, San Diego, CA 92128. Learn more at .

Kimberly Villa

Kaminskiy Design & Remodeling

+1 858-271-1005

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Encinitas kitchen remodel, before and after, by San Diego kitchen designer Kaminskiy Design & Remodeling

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Kaminskiy Design & Remodeling Named Best Kitchen Designer in Ranch & Coast's San Diego's Best 2026 News Provided By Kaminskiy Design & Remodeling November 24, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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