Avopro EPZ Limited, a Kenyan manufacturer and global exporter of 100% pure avocado oil for food manufacturers, ingredient distributors and private label brands.

Avopro supplies avocado oil to commercial buyers. Every oil in the range is 100% pure, unblended avocado oil.

- Mohamud Keyse, CEO of AvoproNAIROBI, NY, KENYA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Avopro EPZ Limited, a Kenyan producer and exporter of avocado oil, has launched a redesigned website and received FSSC 22000 certification, a food safety management standard that international food manufacturers widely require of their suppliers.Avopro already sells to customers in Europe, China, the Middle East and the United States.The website and the new certification arrive as the company steps up its commercial development in the U.S. market.The company is also working toward SQF (Safe Quality Food) certification and expects to complete it later this month.“Achieving FSSC 22000 is an important step for Avopro. It shows international food manufacturers and buyers that we meet the standards they set for their suppliers,” said Mohamud Keyse, CEO of Avopro.“Our new website gives us a place to show what we make, how we make it, and the environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards we run our business by.”Avocado oil for food manufacturers and private label brandsAvopro supplies avocado oil to food manufacturers, ingredient distributors, private label brands and other commercial buyers. Its range includes:. Extra virgin, cold-pressed avocado oil. Crude avocado oil for further processing and refining. Refined RBD and RBDW avocado oil for food applications. Organic and conventional gradesEvery oil in the range is 100% pure, unblended avocado oil made from Kenyan avocados.Production meets applicable Codex Alimentarius standards, so buyers can rely on consistent identity and quality from one shipment to the next. Avopro also holds Fair Trade certification for its sourcing and business practices.Why certification matters to buyersDemand for avocado oil keeps growing, and buyers are asking more of their suppliers: clear traceability, open documentation and food safety systems that have been independently audited. FSSC 22000 gives Avopro's customers that independent assurance. SQF certification, once complete, will add a standard that many retailers and food manufacturers in North America ask for.A website built around buyers' questionsThe redesigned site sets out Avopro's product range, production capabilities, certifications and sourcing practices in one place, and lets buyers reach the commercial team directly.“We want buyers to see quickly who we are, what we produce and why they can count on us as a supplier,” said Gael Orr, U.S. Commercialization Manager at Avopro.About Avopro EPZ LimitedAvopro EPZ Limited produces and exports avocado oil from Kenya to customers in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the United States. Its range covers organic and conventional extra virgin cold-pressed, crude and refined avocado oils. The company focuses on food safety, product integrity and responsible sourcing, and is expanding its commercial operations in the United States.For product specifications, pricing, samples or other commercial inquiries, contact the sales team at....Website:Media ContactGael OrrU.S. Commercialization Manager, Avopro- New York OfficeAvopro EPZ Limited...

Gael Orr

Avopro EPZ Limited

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Avopro Launches New Website and Earns FSSC 22000 Food Safety Certification News Provided By Thistle and Star Ventures November 24, 2026, 14:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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