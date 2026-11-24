Burrito Elito members can enjoy a new deal every Wednesday in December

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season is all about giving, and California Tortilla, the fast-casual restaurant known for its bold California-style Mexican food, is giving its most loyal guests a little something extra this December. Throughout the month, Burrito Elito loyalty members can look forward to a new surprise every Wednesday, with a different one-day-only offer available at all California Tortilla locations.From free tacos and Chips & Queso to bonus loyalty points, California Tortilla's holiday elves have something new up their sleeves each week. December's Wednesday promotions include:Wednesday, Dec. 2: Earn double points on all orders.Wednesday, Dec. 9: Get a FREE taco with purchase.Wednesday, Dec. 16: Enjoy a FREE order of Chips & Queso with purchase.Wednesday, Dec. 23: Get $5 in Burrito Bucks.Wednesday, Dec. 30: Earn double points on all orders.“We love finding ways to give our guests a little something extra, especially during the busy holiday season,” said Keith Goldman, CEO of California Tortilla.“Our Burrito Elito members are some of our biggest fans, and these weekly surprises are a fun way to show our appreciation while giving them even more reasons to visit us throughout December. We hope each offer brings a little extra cheer to their holiday season.”All Wednesday promotions are available exclusively to Burrito Elito members for one day only at all California Tortilla locations. Offers cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts.Not a Burrito Elito member? Joining is free and easy. Guests can sign up through the California Tortilla app, online at CaliforniaTortilla or in-store to earn points on purchases, access exclusive rewards and receive the latest offers and promotions.For more information, visit CaliforniaTortilla or follow on Instagram or Twitter at @CalTort.About California TortillaCalifornia Tortillais a unique fast-casual restaurant concept that serves a chef-inspired menu of“California-style” Mexican food, including burritos, tacos, bowls, and salads. Since 1995,“Cal Tort,” as it is affectionately known, has brought a fresh perspective to Mexican food by offering bold and exciting flavor profiles, high-quality, fresh ingredients, and an array of sauces and toppings. With 27 locations, the company has earned numerous accolades, including being named one of FastCasual's“Top 100 Movers & Shakers,” Washington City Paper's“Best Fast Casual in D.C.,” and Washingtonian's Best Mexican, Best Taco, Best Burrito, Best Kid Friendly Restaurant, and Best Vegetarian offering.

Brianne Badenjki

Ink Link Marketing

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California Tortilla Unwraps Five Weeks of Holiday Deals News Provided By Ink Link Marketing November 24, 2026, 14:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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