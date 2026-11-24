MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Solinco Sports is expanding its presence in the Los Angeles tennis community with the addition of Daniel Joelson as a Brand Ambassador. A former professional tennis player, experienced coach, and established figure in the Los Angeles tennis community. Joelson brings an extensive network of coaches, competitive players, junior athletes, and recreational tennis enthusiasts to the Solinco brand.

Through his extensive coaching operation and established relationships throughout Southern California, Joelson offers Solinco an opportunity to connect with a diverse and growing tennis community, from aspiring young players and competitive juniors to collegiate athletes, adult recreational players, and advanced competitors.

Joelson's tennis background includes competing at the junior level, participating in the prestigious Orange Bowl, and training at the renowned Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy in Florida. His playing experience and years of coaching have helped him build a successful tennis instruction business serving players across Los Angeles.

As the founder and lead coach of Tennis Lessons Los Angeles, Joelson has developed an extensive coaching network and works with a team of experienced tennis instructors, former professional players, and high-level competitors. His coaching programs provide private instruction, group lessons, junior development, competitive training, and adult tennis programs.

His coaching network also includes relationships with elite junior and collegiate players, including UCLA men's tennis player Cassius Chinlund, a former nationally ranked junior.

Expanding the Solinco Brand Throughout Los Angeles

As a Solinco Sports Brand Ambassador, Joelson will help increase brand awareness along with product exposure through his coaching activities, relationships with players, and involvement in the Los Angeles tennis community.

Via regular interaction with players across multiple levels of the game, Joelson is uniquely positioned to introduce Solinco products to a broad audience of tennis enthusiasts and competitive athletes.

His coaching operation serves several important Los Angeles markets, including:

Tennis Lessons Los Angeles, Providing private tennis lessons, group classes, junior development, and competitive coaching throughout Los Angeles.

Tennis Lessons Beverly Hills, offers high-quality private tennis instruction, group programs, and competitive training in Beverly Hills and surrounding communities.

Tennis Lessons Brentwood, providing personalized tennis instruction, private lessons, group classes, and junior development throughout Brentwood and the surrounding Westside.

A Shared Commitment to Tennis Performance

Joelson's appointment as a Solinco Sports Brand Ambassador represents a natural partnership between a company dedicated to tennis performance and a coach whose daily work revolves around developing players and growing the game.

Through his coaching programs, professional relationships, and extensive player network, Joelson looks forward to representing Solinco and helping introduce its products to more players throughout Los Angeles.

About Daniel Joelson

Daniel Joelson is a former professional tennis player, tennis coach, and founder of Tennis Lessons Los Angeles. With a background in competitive tennis and extensive coaching experience, he works with players ranging from complete beginners to nationally ranked juniors, collegiate athletes, and advanced competitors.

Through his coaching programs and network of instructors, Joelson is dedicated to developing players, expanding access to quality tennis instruction, and building a stronger tennis community throughout Los Angeles.

About Solinco Sports

Solinco Sports is a tennis equipment brand known for its performance-oriented tennis strings, racquets, and accessories, serving players who are passionate about improving their game.



Daniel Joelson

Tennis Lessons Los Angeles

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Daniel Joelson Joins Solinco Sports as Brand Ambassador, Bringing an Extensive Tennis Coaching Network to Los Angeles News Provided By Nux News wire November 24, 2026, 14:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR



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