Halifax hosts the Train the Next Hero grand finale with free CPR, choking and opioid poisoning workshops.

Train the Next Hero previous event by Coast2Coast First Aid

CPR Training Class at Coast2Coast First Aid

Free 1-hour workshops in CPR and AED use, choking and opioid poisoning response close a six-city tour that began in Calgary and Edmonton

- Ashkon Pour-Heidary, Co-Founder, Coast2Coast First AidHALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coast2Coast First Aid, named a Top 3 Canadian Red Cross Training Partner, will close the first national tour of Train the Next Hero, its free CPR training event, in Halifax on Sunday, November 29, 2026. The event began in North York in 2018, after bystanders were the first to help in the minutes following the Yonge Street van attack. Halifax is the final stop, bringing the event to Atlantic Canada for the first time.Fast Facts- What: Free one-hour workshops in CPR and AED use, choking and opioid poisoning response- When: Sunday, November 29, 2026 (session times below)- Where: Coast2Coast First Aid Halifax, 6496 Chebucto Rd, in Halifax's West End- Who: Open to the public, with no experience needed- Taught by: Canadian Red Cross certified instructors- Cost: Free, but spots are limited and a free Eventbrite ticket is requiredWhat the Free CPR Training in Halifax Covers- CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED), practised hands-on with AED trainers- How to recognize choking and help someone who cannot breathe- How to recognize an opioid poisoning and what to do until help arrivesAll equipment is provided. Each one-hour session combines CPR and AED training in small groups, so every participant practises on a CPR manikin and an AED trainer. It is an introduction to first aid training in Halifax, not a full certification course.From Coast to CoastThe tour opens on November 14 with a national kickoff in Calgary and Edmonton, followed by Windsor on November 15, North York on November 21 and Ottawa on November 22. Burlington has also been added as a bonus stop on November 27. Across 16 days, it visits six cities in three provinces, the largest edition of the event since it began in 2018."Ending the tour in Halifax means our free Train the Next Hero training will have reached Canada from coast to coast, from Alberta to the Atlantic. It is our way of giving back to the communities that have supported us, and it is how we make Canada safer, one hero at a time," said Ashkon Pour-Heidary, Co-Founder of Coast2Coast First Aid and a Canadian Red Cross Instructor Trainer.How Train the Next Hero BeganTrain the Next Hero began in North York after the Yonge Street van attack on April 23, 2018, and was first held at Mel Lastman Square less than a month later. Nearly 3,000 people have registered for the event since, including 880 in 2025. 2026 is the first year the event has travelled across Canada.Halifax Event Details- Session times: One-hour workshops start at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., then 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.- Address: Coast2Coast First Aid Halifax, 6496 Chebucto Rd, Halifax, NS B3L 1L3For anyone looking for a free CPR course near Quinpool Road or the West End, the centre is on Chebucto Road, near Connaught Avenue and a few minutes from the Halifax Common and the Halifax Shopping Centre. Residents from the North End, South End, Clayton Park, Fairview and across the harbour in Dartmouth are welcome.How to RegisterThe workshops are free, but spots are limited and a free Eventbrite ticket is required. Each person registers with their own email address, there are no walk-ins, and late arrivals cannot join a later session. Registration for Halifax and every other city is available on the Train the Next Hero 2026 page.Media are welcome to attend and film workshops in Halifax on November 29. To arrange interviews or filming times, contact Godwin Orilua at....About the TrainingTrain the Next Hero is an introductory workshop and does not include a certificate. A full Canadian Red Cross certification typically requires 4 to 8 hours of in-class training, plus a similar amount of online learning for blended courses, followed by a skills assessment. Workshop participants will be offered a discount on full Canadian Red Cross certification courses. Full Canadian Red Cross first aid certification, including first aid and CPR courses that meet Nova Scotia's Occupational Health and Safety First Aid Regulations, is available year-round through Coast2Coast's first aid courses in Halifax.About Coast2Coast First AidFounded in Toronto in 2014, Coast2Coast First Aid (legal name Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics Inc.) is an Authorized Training Partner for the Canadian Red Cross and has been named a Top 3 Canadian Red Cross Training Partner. It delivers First Aid, CPR/AED, Basic Life Support and Professional Responder programs from more than 35 locations and 50 service areas across Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia.

Godwin Orilua

Coast2Coast First Aid

+1 866-291-9121

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Halifax Closes Train the Next Hero's National Tour With Free CPR Training, After a Bonus Stop in Burlington News Provided By Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics November 24, 2026, 14:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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