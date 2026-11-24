MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress, singer and song writer Shruti Haasan, who is also the elder daughter of renowned Tamil actor and producer Kamal Haasan, is to play the lead in director Tarun Teja's upcoming film, its makers announced on Tuesday.

The film is to be produced by Arun Viswa for Shanthi Talkies, the production house known for making superhit films like 'Maaveeran', starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Madonne Ashwin, and '3BHK', starring Siddharth and directed by Sri Ganesh.

The production house took to its social media timelines to make the announcement.

In a statement that began with Banksy's quote - 'Art should comfort the disturbed, disturb the comfortable', producer Arun Viswa said, "As we embark on our next film, we are delighted to announce our association with the multi-faceted artist Shruti Haasan, whose versatility spans across various creative fields."

The producer further said, "Written and directed by Tarun Teja, the film brings together his distinctive writing sensibilities and imagery to create a unique and compelling cinematic experience."

Stating that from fantasy to family drama to rural rom-coms, each of his films had taken him on a different creative journey, the producer said that with this upcoming project, they were excited to explore yet another genre and a story that would appeal to audiences globally.

"We look forward to this exciting association and sharing more de- tails about the film with you in the days to come," he signed off.

For the unaware, the yet-to-be-titled film is to be written and directed by Tarun Teja, who made his mark with the critically acclaimed horror thriller 'Asvins'.

Shruti Haasan, who has established herself as one of the most versatile performers across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema, is recognised for her talents as an actress, singer and musician.

Sources close to the unit said that further details about the film's cast, technical crew, storyline and shooting schedule will be revealed by the team in the near future.