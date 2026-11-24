MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 24 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to intensify search operations for a missing fishing boat carrying seven fishermen.

He enquired about measures being taken to trace a missing fishing boat from Uppada in Kakinada district.

The Chief Minister directed officials to intensify the search operations and ensure that the family members are kept informed of developments on a regular basis.

Seven fishermen from Uppada ventured into the sea for fishing on November 4 in a motorised fishing boat. The boat reportedly reached the vicinity of Paradip Port, after which communication with it was lost on November 19. Immediately after receiving the information, officials contacted Coast Guard stations in Kakinada, Chennai and Odisha and initiated search operations.

The Kakinada District Fisheries Department officials wrote to the Indian Coast Guard seeking assistance.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the mobile phones of the missing fishermen and the boat's transponder were switched off. They also stated that the boat could not be traced through GPS.

The Indian Coast Guard has launched search operations along the Paradip coastal region using its ships and helicopter to locate the missing boat.

Fisheries Department and Coast Guard officials have met the families of the missing fishermen and spoken to them.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has expressed concern over the disappearance of fishermen. He spoke to the Kakinada District Collector over the phone to gather details about the incident and the ongoing search efforts.

The Collector informed him that the fishermen had set out from Kakinada for fishing, reached the Visakhapatnam harbour on November 10 to sell their catch, and subsequently headed back out to sea.

The Collector explained that they remained in contact with their families via phone until November 14, after which there has been no further communication.

Investigations revealed that the boat carrying the fishermen was spotted near the Paradip port as late as the 18th, but has since gone missing. The Collector stated that search operations were launched immediately upon receiving the information.

Authorities are coordinating with Coast Guard officials in Kakinada, Chennai, and Odisha to search. He further added that a search operation is also being carried out with the assistance of a Navy helicopter. It was explained that the Coast Guards of Bangladesh and Myanmar have been alerted.

The mobile phones of the seven individuals on the boat are currently inactive, and the GPS transponder installed on the vessel is not functioning, as it was not switched on.

The Deputy Chief Minister has directed that search operations to locate the fishermen be intensified. He emphasised the need to conduct a thorough, exhaustive search at sea, in coordination with the Marine Police, the Coast Guard, and the Navy.

He instructed the District Collector to continuously monitor the rescue operations and provide regular updates.

He stressed that every possible effort must be made to rescue the fishermen. Pawan Kalyan assured the families of the missing fishermen that the coalition government is doing everything in its power to bring them back safely, and urged the family members not to worry.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also voiced concern over missing fishermen. He said search operations for the missing fishermen must be intensified.

He said that the central and state governments must take all measures to bring the fishermen back safely.