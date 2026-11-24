MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Ra. Venkat's upcoming family entertainer, 'Thagappan', featuring actor Jiiva in the lead, for release with a U/A 13+ certificate.

The film is slated to hit screens on December 24 for Christmas this year.

Actor Jiiva, who shared the update on his X timeline, wrote, "U)nfiltered and (A)lluring.#Thagappan is officially U/A certified packed with raw emotions! #ThagappanWorldwideDec24."

It may be recalled that shooting for the film had been wrapped up in August this year.

Taking to its social media timelines, Lark Studios, the production house producing the film had then said, "Every frame holds a feeling. Every moment carries a memory. #Thagappan Shooting Wrapped! The emotions begin soon in theatres. In Cinemas December 2026."

The makers also shared a video on the occasion with the entire unit screaming, "It's a wrap!."

Sources say that the film, which is set against a Madurai backdrop, will revolve around the bond between a dad and his son. It will look to highlight the significance of family relationships and human values, they added.

Recently, the makers had released the first look of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs. Lark Studios took to its social media timelines to share the first look poster of the film.

It wrote, "Everything is fair in a father's love. Presenting the world #Thagappan!In Cinemas December 2026."

The unit has completed the shooting of the film in one go. Sources had, on an earlier occasion, said that several onlookers, who recently witnessed the canning of some crucial scenes, were moved by what they saw and went up to congratulate the unit.

Rajisha Vijayan plays the female lead in this film, which will have music by Marshall Robinson. The film has cinematography by M Sukumar and editing by the very gifted Nagooran Ramachandran.

Art direction for the film has been handled by K B Nandhabalan while stunts in the film have been choreographed by Mahesh Mathew. Rithesh Selvaraj has designed the costumes in this film, which has P Balakumar serving as its executive producer.