MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) The Union government has addressed the concerns raised by garment workers in Bommanahalli in Bengaluru city regarding withdrawal of Provident Fund (PF) savings by approving major reforms in Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) rules within 60 days, Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said.

On Tuesday, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a virtual interaction with garment workers from Bommanahalli and explained the recently approved EPFO reforms.

Surya and Bommanahalli MLA M. Satish Reddy were also present in the meeting.

Surya said the garment workers had raised concerns and submitted their demands regarding PF withdrawal rules on September 20. He subsequently brought their concerns to the attention of the Union Labour Ministry and sought necessary intervention.

The Central Board of Trustees of EPFO approved three major reforms on November 19, which are expected to provide significant relief to workers.

Under the revised rules, eligible members can withdraw up to 90 per cent of their PF savings, as the mandatory minimum balance to be retained in their accounts has been reduced from 25 per cent to 10 per cent. The remaining 10 per cent will continue to earn interest.

The waiting period for final PF settlement after unemployment has also been reduced from 12 months to two months, enabling workers to access their savings sooner during periods of financial difficulty.

The reforms also introduce an instalment-based withdrawal facility for retired members, allowing them to access their PF savings in phases while the remaining balance continues to earn interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said improving workers' financial security and standard of living remained a key priority of the Modi government. He said the government was reforming long-standing systems to ensure workers' dignity and financial independence.

Surya said the concerns raised by Bommanahalli garment workers were treated as a serious issue affecting their livelihoods rather than merely a representation. The government's response within 60 days reflected its commitment to addressing public grievances, he added.

He pointed out that Bengaluru's garment industry employs around five lakh workers, a majority of whom are women, including many migrants from other parts of the country. The new rules would help them access their hard-earned savings during emergencies while retaining financial security for the future.

Surya also urged the Union Minister to consider establishing an ESIC hospital in Bommanahalli and expanding awareness programmes and service camps conducted through EPFO and other institutions in industrial areas.

Workers who participated in the interaction thanked the Union government for responding to their demands. They also welcomed improvements in EPFO services through technology, online facilities and grievance redressal mechanisms.

Satish Reddy thanked Mandaviya for considering the demands of garment workers and taking measures for their welfare.

Surya said the reforms would benefit around five lakh garment workers in Bengaluru and crores of EPFO subscribers across the country.