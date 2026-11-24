MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, Nov 24 (IANS) The Sarayu-Kamala Express, a rail service that arrived at Janakpur Dham in Nepal carrying passengers from Ayodhya, received a warm welcome upon its arrival on Tuesday during its inaugural journey.

Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah and his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi jointly inaugurated the Ayodhya-Janakpur railway service on Monday during Shah's two-day State Visit to New Delhi.

The new initiative aims to promote religious tourism and strengthen people-to-people ties between Nepal and India. Earlier, Indian Railways had approved a weekly train service connecting Janakpur Dham in Nepal with Ayodhya in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The service establishes an important rail link between two destinations associated with the Ramayana tradition - Janakpur Dham, revered as the birthplace of Goddess Sita, and Ayodhya, regarded as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Nepal's Minister for Labour, Youth and Employment Ramjee Yadav and Madhesh Province Chief Minister Saroj Kumar Yadav, along with India's Charge d'Affaires in Nepal and senior Nepali officials, including representatives of Nepal Railway Company Limited, welcomed the passengers travelling on the inaugural journey, the Indian embassy said in a social media post.

A separate programme was also organised at the railway premises in Janakpur Dham to mark the inaugural journey of the train.

Speaking at the event, participants welcomed the initiative and highlighted its potential to facilitate pilgrimage travel, promote religious tourism and further strengthen cultural and people-to-people relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The arrival of the train in Janakpur Dham, a major religious destination in Nepal, is expected to facilitate travel for pilgrims and contribute to closer people-to-people exchanges between Nepal and India.

According to India's Ministry of Railways, the weekly service will cover approximately 604 kilometres, connecting Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt. and passing through several important towns and cities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

"The train will have commercial stoppages at Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham, besides its terminal stations," it said.

The service will operate once a week, departing from Janakpur Dham on Saturdays and from Ayodhya Cantt. on Mondays, the ministry added.