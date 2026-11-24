MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 24 (IANS) Reacting to the renewed political alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on both parties, calling their reunion an unholy and opportunistic 'Thag Jod'.

The party said the people of Punjab had not forgotten the betrayal of farmers, youth and Sikh sentiments during the dark decade of the SAD-BJP rule from 2007 to 2017 and would reject any attempt to bring those days back.

“The BJP and the Akali Dal have once again joined hands, not for Punjab or its people, but only to grab political power. This is an unholy 'Thag Jod' between two parties whose track record is one of betraying Punjab. The people of Punjab have not forgotten what these parties did during their 10 years in power from 2007 to 2017,” Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said.

“When the BJP brought the three black farm laws, the Akali Dal was its alliance partner and remained part of the government before eventually withdrawing from the alliance. More than 750 farmers sacrificed their lives during the historic farmers' movement. The people of Punjab have not forgotten the role played by these parties, and the Akali Dal cannot wash away its responsibility by entering into another alliance with the BJP,” he said.

The senior AAP leader added,“The 10 years of the SAD-BJP rule pushed Punjab into a grave crisis. Drugs like 'chitta' spread across the state and destroyed an entire generation of Punjabi youth. These two parties made every effort to ruin Punjab's future. Today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the people are witnessing the difference. Our government is taking decisive action against the drug menace through its sustained campaign against drugs.”

Referring to the 'beadbi' (sacrilege) incidents, Cheema said the people of Punjab have not forgotten the 2015 Bargari and Behbal Kalan incidents that took place during the SAD-BJP regime. Nor have they forgotten the repeated attacks on their religious sentiments, including the incidents of 1986.

“These are wounds that cannot be erased from the memory of Punjab. The BJP, which lectures everyone on corruption, must also answer questions surrounding electoral bonds and political donations. Both parties have repeatedly undermined Punjab's interests,” he said.

He said this renewed alliance“is an unprincipled and anti-Punjab arrangement. The people of Punjab have already suffered for 10 years under these parties. They will never accept their return to power. Punjabis will give this unholy 'thug jod' an exemplary political defeat.”