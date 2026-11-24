A controversy has emerged in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, after a traffic police head constable was suspended following an incident involving an inspector's son. According to reports, the inspector's son was allegedly driving a vehicle with its number plate covered by a piece of paper. During a traffic check, the head constable noticed the violation and issued a challan against the vehicle. However, the matter took an unexpected turn when the traffic personnel was subsequently suspended. The incident has attracted attention on social media, with a video of the confrontation raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the action.

What Happened During the Traffic Check?

According to the available account, the head constable stopped the vehicle after noticing that its number plate was concealed. He reportedly issued a traffic challan for the violation and recorded the incident on his phone. The video has since drawn attention online, particularly because the vehicle was allegedly being driven by the son of a police inspector. The exact sequence of events during the confrontation, including the circumstances in which the vehicle was stopped, remains a subject of discussion.

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Why Was the Traffic Head Constable Suspended?

The suspension of the head constable following the incident has sparked questions about the action taken against him and the reasons behind it. While the incident has triggered discussions about police accountability and whether traffic regulations are enforced equally, the specific grounds for the suspension have not been independently established from the available information. Further details about the official inquiry and the department's explanation remain important to understanding the matter. The incident has also brought renewed attention to the need for transparency in police action and consistent enforcement of traffic rules, regardless of a person's position or family connections.