MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held an expanded meeting with Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, the Azerbaijani MFA said in a statement on X.

During the meeting, the sides discussed all aspects of Azerbaijani-Georgian bilateral relations, prospects for further strengthening their strategic partnership, and regional and international developments.

The ministers reaffirmed the importance of the long-standing friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries, rooted in historical ties, good-neighborliness, mutual respect, and trust. They also highlighted the role of regular high-level contacts, political consultations between the foreign ministries, and other institutional mechanisms in further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Economic and trade relations were another key topic. The sides discussed positive developments in this area, opportunities to promote mutual investment and business contacts, and ways to diversify bilateral trade. They also stressed the importance of implementing the agreements reached at the latest meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The ministers highlighted the contribution of bilateral energy cooperation to regional and international energy security. They discussed opportunities arising from agreements on natural gas and electricity supplies and transit, as well as cooperation on green energy involving Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria. The importance of developing the Caspian Sea–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor was also underscored.

The strategic role of the Middle Corridor in strengthening regional transport and logistics links was also discussed. The ministers welcomed the completion of modernization work on the Georgian section of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway.

They further highlighted the importance of expanding ties between the two countries in tourism, education, science, culture, and sports.

On regional and international developments, the ministers expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijani-Georgian cooperation within international organizations, based on mutual respect and support. They also stressed the importance of regional cooperation platforms, including the trilateral Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye format.

The discussions also covered efforts to ensure peace and stability in the South Caucasus, expand regional economic cooperation, and strengthen transit links. Bayramov briefed his Georgian counterpart on Azerbaijan's concrete steps to develop economic ties with Armenia, including the lifting of transit restrictions and the launch of petroleum product exports to Armenia via Georgia. Georgia's contribution to this process was highly commended.

Bayramov also briefed Botchorishvili on reconstruction and construction activities in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation, the return of former internally displaced persons to their homelands, and the challenges posed by the threat of landmines.

The ministers also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.