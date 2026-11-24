Azerbaijan, Georgia Working On 18 New Bilateral Agreements - FM
The minister noted that 145 agreements are currently in force between the two countries.
“Work is still underway on 18 more agreements. We will witness their signing in the near future,” he added.
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