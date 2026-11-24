MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The agenda for relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia is extensive, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, said during a joint press conference with Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maka Botchorishvili, Trend 's correspondent reports.

The minister noted that 145 agreements are currently in force between the two countries.

“Work is still underway on 18 more agreements. We will witness their signing in the near future,” he added.